Melbourne [Australia], December 19: Startek®, a digital-first global customer experience (CX) solutions provider, announced that in 2025, Startek Australia has been recognized as a winner for Employer of Choice and as an ABA100® Winner for Business Excellence in The Australian Business Awards. The two awards recognize the organization's achievements in people practices and business excellence. Two awards recognize excellence in workplace culture and business management.

Employer of choice recognition

Startek Australia has been recognized as a winner for Employer of Choice in The Australian Business Awards. This recognition honors organizations that excel in creating positive and supportive work environments that enable employees to achieve their full potential.

The Employer of Choice category evaluates effective recruitment, engagement and retention strategies, the cultivation of a high-performance culture anchored in core values, leadership development and professional growth programs, and initiatives that promote employee well-being and work-life balance. The recognition reflects Startek Australia's ongoing commitment to fostering a progressive and people-first workplace.

Business excellence recognition

Separately, Startek Australia has been recognized as an ABA100® Winner for Business Excellence [BXA] in The Australian Business Awards. The Australian Business Award for Business Excellence recognizes organizations that have successfully implemented initiatives demonstrating excellence in business management.

The Business Excellence category acknowledges strong leadership, governance, strategic execution, innovation and performance management. This recognition highlights Startek Australia's ability to translate strategy into consistent and measurable business outcomes.

"Receiving these distinct recognitions reflects our focus on striking a perfect balance between people and performance," said SM Gupta, Chief People Officer, Startek. "We remain committed to building a progressive workplace where our people can thrive and succeed while strengthening our business foundations to deliver long-term value for our clients."

Together, these awards reinforce Startek Australia's position as an organization that prioritizes both employee experience and business excellence.

About Startek

Startek® is a global leader in customer experience management, delivering comprehensive digital transformation and CX solutions. With over 35 years of expertise, Startek empowers businesses across diverse industries to create memorable, personalized customer interactions. Operating in 14 countries with a team of 38,000 plus associates, Startek is committed to connecting brands with their customers through innovation, empathy and operational excellence. To learn more, visit www.startek.com and follow us on LinkedIn@Startek.

