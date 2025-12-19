New Delhi, December 19: Democrats on the House Oversight Committee released a new tranche of 68 photographs from the estate of Jeffrey Epstein on Thursday, intensifying pressure on the Department of Justice (DOJ) to meet a federal deadline for full disclosure. The images, which include high-profile figures such as Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and former White House strategist Steve Bannon, were made public just 24 hours before a mandated release of thousands of government files scheduled for Friday, December 19, 2025.

The latest batch of images provides a rare glimpse into the financier’s extensive social network. While many of the figures pictured have previously acknowledged meeting Epstein, the new photos place several in specific social settings:

The committee emphasised that the presence of these individuals in the photographs is not evidence of criminal wrongdoing. Rather, the release is intended to provide transparency regarding the breadth of Epstein’s influence across politics, academia, and technology.

Noam Chomsky With Jeffrey Epstein on a Plane

One of the images released by House Oversight Democrats shows Noam Chomsky on a plane with Jeffrey Epstein. https://t.co/mgo9S3tdss pic.twitter.com/5fipMFJ1jP — Clash Report (@clashreport) December 18, 2025

Steve Bannon and Noam Chomsky With Jeffrey Epstein

Democrats on the House Oversight Committee just released new photos from the Epstein estate. Among them are photos of Steve Bannon and Noam Chomsky with Jeffrey Epstein. pic.twitter.com/H6Y81rl3kH — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) December 18, 2025

Disturbing Evidence and Redacted Documents

Beyond the social photographs, the trove contains several "disturbing" items that lawmakers say highlight the nature of Epstein's activities. The release includes images of passages from the novel Lolita written in black ink on various parts of a woman’s body, including her neck, chest, and feet.

The file also contains:

Travel Documents: Redacted images of passports and identification cards from countries including Russia, Ukraine, South Africa, and the Czech Republic.

Text Message Screenshots: One exchange discusses the recruitment of "girls" for an individual identified only as "J," with a suggested price of USD 1,000 per person.

One exchange discusses the recruitment of "girls" for an individual identified only as "J," with a suggested price of USD 1,000 per person. Personal Items: Images of compound bows and a pill bottle for phenazopyridine, typically used for urinary tract irritation, were also included.

The Looming DOJ Deadline

The timing of this release coincides with the Friday deadline set by the Epstein Files Transparency Act, a law signed by President Trump in November 2025. The act requires the DOJ to release its most extensive collection of records to date, including grand jury documents, FBI files, and internal communications.

"Oversight Democrats will continue to release photographs and documents from the Epstein estate to provide transparency for the American people," said Representative Robert Garcia, the ranking member of the committee.

Garcia criticised the administration for what he called a "White House cover-up," urging the DOJ to comply fully with the law. More Epstein Estate Photos Surface as Democratic Lawmakers Release New Images.

What Is Epstein Files? Background and Context

Jeffrey Epstein died by suicide in a Manhattan jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges. Since then, survivors and lawmakers have pushed for the release of thousands of files seized by federal investigators.

While recent tranches have featured familiar names - including former Presidents Donald Trump and Bill Clinton in photos released last week—the upcoming DOJ disclosure is expected to provide significantly more context, though significant redactions are anticipated to protect the privacy of victims.

