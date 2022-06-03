Gurugram (Haryana) [India], June 3 (ANI/NewsVoir): Widex India today announced the launch of the state-of-the-art clinic for hearing healthcare "Asha Sound Centre" in Gurugram, Haryana.

This clinic was inaugurated today by Avinash Pawar - CEO, Widex India Pvt. Ltd. and Former Test Cricketer Padma Shri Syed Kirmani, in collaboration with Asha Agarwal, a hearing industry veteran and current Managing Director of Asha Speech and Hearing Clinic. Sound Centres are an interpretation of the modern-day hearing care that provides comprehensive and quality hearing care solutions for hearing impairment.

As per WHO estimates in India, there are approximately 63 million people, who are suffering from Significant Auditory Impairment, and this places the estimated prevalence at 6.3% in the Indian population which are not addressed timely due to restricted infrastructure and lack of accessibility for hearing care treatment.

"India has one of the largest populations of people suffering from hearing impairment. India lacks the infrastructure and accessibility for hearing healthcare. We are committed to bridge this gap by increasing awareness, developing infrastructure, and expanding accessibility to bring the best of technology and innovation to address this problem.

Widex is offering the best in hearing technology along with the partners to improve the quality of life for people with hearing impairment. We are happy to launch the premium Sound Centre "Asha Sound Centre" in Gurugram that would have all the facilities to provide complete audiological solutions with latest technology under one roof," said Pawar.

Addressing the media on this occasion, Asha Agarwal, said, "The key priority today is to develop a world-class hearing care infrastructure, which will help in improving the standard of hearing care management. We are happy to collaborate with Widex India for giving wings to this concept. Asha Sound Centre is a fully equipped centre that can provide professional hearing care services to a wide range of pediatric, adult, and geriatric patients."

Asha Sound Centre is all set to become 1st sound centre being opened in Haryana, India. It is Delhi/NCR's first professional audiology and speech therapy centre and is North India's first cochlear Implant centre.

This centre was the first to initiate cochlear implants and benign hearing screening. Currently, Asha Sound Centre has multiple centres in Delhi/NCR, with well experienced audiologists.

Widex India Pvt. Ltd. is a part of the WSA Group, which is one of the world's top manufacturers of hearing aids. Denmark based, with a 20-year legacy in India, Widex ensures that the rich sensory experience can be enjoyed through its hearing aids.

Widex is a pioneer in digital hearing aids and one of the first ones to incorporate artificial intelligence & machine learning in hearing aids. Our latest offering in the Indian market, Widex Moment™ is the first hearing aid with Zero Delay technology, making our hearing aids sound as natural as possible.

