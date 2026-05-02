Today's IPL Match Live: Check Indian Premier League 2026 Schedule for May 2

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 reaches a fever pitch on 2 May, as the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) prepare to host the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium. Often dubbed the 'El Clasico' of cricket, the CSK vs MI match is more than just a rivalry; it is a vital survival battle for two of the league’s most decorated franchises as they struggle to keep their playoff aspirations alive. CSK vs MI Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Picks for IPL 2026 Match.

Today’s IPL 2026 Match Details and Timing

The match will follow the standard evening schedule for the 2026 season.

Fixture: Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians

Date: Friday, 2 May 2026

Time: 19:30 IST (Toss at 19:00 IST)

Venue: M.A Chidambaram Stadium

IPL 2026 Live Streaming and Telecast Rights in India

Cricket fans in India can access the live action through both digital and linear platforms. The broadcasting landscape for IPL 2026 remains split between the Star Sports Network and the JioStar digital venture. MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, and Suryakumar Yadav Share Historic Frame Ahead of CSK vs MI IPL 2026 El Clasico (Watch Video).

Live Streaming: The match will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website. The platform offers coverage in multiple languages, including English, Hindi, and several regional dialects.

TV Telecast: For television viewers, the Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster. The match will be available on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, and their respective HD channels. Regional fans can tune into Star Sports Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma’s Pre-Match Meetup Goes Viral Ahead of CSK vs MI IPL 2026 El Clasico (Watch Video). El Clasico Preview Both teams enter this fixture on the back of recent disappointments. Chennai Super Kings currently sit in sixth place on the points table, having secured only three wins from their eight outings. Their most recent encounter saw them suffer an eight-wicket defeat to the Gujarat Titans, despite a valiant 74 from captain Ruturaj Gaikwad. The situation is even more precarious for the Mumbai Indians. Hardik Pandya’s side is languishing in ninth place with just four points. Following a high-scoring loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad, where they failed to defend a massive total of 243, Mumbai must win nearly all their remaining games to stand a chance of reaching the knockout stages.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 02, 2026 07:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).