New Delhi [India], May 31 (ANI/PNN): StreamKar - the live streaming platform, which is a content pad for influencers and streamers, has launched a social well-being program called StreamKares on the last weekend of March 2022.

StreamKare - Caring for your holistic well-being.

The world is battling the aftermath of a pandemic, striving amidst a war whose ripple effect has spread far and wide, and struggling to withstand political dissent worldwide. Amidst these many issues and more, the need to prioritise one's mental, physical, and spiritual well-being cannot be stressed enough. It is where StreamKar plays an important role. Streamers host an hour-long session in an audio chat room where they cover everyday issues which make a world of difference in people's lives.

Buckets covered under StreamKare's audio streams

Find the answer to all life's solutions under the ambit of one platform - StreamKar.

Trouble in paradise? Stream into an audio chat where the show host gives advice on strengthening your relationships that can weather any storm, dealing with breakups, and growing as an individual and as a partner in a relationship.

Are you still speaking about mental health in hushed tones? Break this taboo by tuning into a stream where the show host emphasises the importance of mental well-being. Although physical exhaustion is explicit, mental health cannot be underestimated. The host can cover a line-up of topics, from discussing stress-busters and the importance of sleep to the need to practice yoga to achieve mindfulness. The audience, too, can raise awareness about prioritising their mental health among their family and friends.

Are you putting your fitness on the backburner? Not anymore. Tune into the fitness mantra stream to streamline your fitness goals. Make a fitness workout plan that works for you and get to know its various health benefits.

The four buckets are just the tip of the iceberg!

While talks on mental health are covered from 9 to 10 p.m., an audio chat on fitness mantras and love and relationships is conducted from 10 to 11 p.m. over the weekend. These streams will not just be a one-sided conversation, but they can include active audience participation and a question-answer session to resolve their queries. The idea to expand this program to include a wide array of content pertaining to personal finance, nutrition, introduce learning hacks, productivity tips, pet care, and how to deal with loss is also underway. The main intent is to raise StreamKar to the pedestal of that one platform where viewers worldwide can have easy access to information that can be of any help to them in making their lives better.

The simple act of caring is heroic. It is not rare for people to care. Streamkare proves it. While there is pandemonium in the world, people can find the much-needed respite on the StreamKar app as StreamKare cares for the streamers and the audience.

