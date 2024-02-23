PRNewswire

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], February 23: In an enthusiastic gathering filled with a collective vision for a brighter economic future, over a thousand farmers from Maharashtra traversed vast distances to thank Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. Their participation in the Kisan Samruddhi Mahotsav 2.0 at The Art of Living International Centre in Bengaluru spoke volumes of the transformative effect the large-scale water conservation initiatives had on their lives and communities. This event wasn't just a festivity. It stood as a testament to the potential and innate strength of farmers in cultivating top-notch produce with the help of dedicated volunteers from The Art of Living and a paradigm shift from chemical to natural farming.

Prasana Prabhu, Chairman Vyakti Vikas Kendra India (The Art of Living) inaugurated the proceedings, warmly welcoming all the farmers. He pointed out that the organisation's water conservation projects have made the era of harvest uncertainty a thing of the past, farmers' lives have truly changed, and they can now face the future with hope. Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar expressed the view that Maharashtra is synonymous with devotion and valour. He drew attention to the fact that the state has set a compelling example for farmers nationwide through dedication and focus. He also emphasised that all farmers should make the switch from chemical to natural farming and that meaningful change occurs when people unite, asserting that the government alone cannot achieve significant outcomes.

Dr Prabhakar Rao, representing the agricultural trust of The Art of Living, played up the significance of natural farming and encouraged farmers to consider a gradual transition from chemically farmed land to natural farming methods, explaining the long-term benefits for crop quality and yield. He remarked that ancient natural farming methods had worked as many as 5,000 years ago and will continue to work far into the future. Prateek Harsora, head of the ashram's agriculture department, highlighted the importance and necessity of establishing a 'Rashtriya Desi Beej Khosh' (National Indigenous Seed Bank). He stressed the importance of opting for indigenous seeds instead of hybrid and GMO.

The attending farmers, who had benefited immensely from The Art of Living's initiatives, shared success stories and expressed heartfelt gratitude to Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, putting the spotlight on the agricultural sustainability and community strength fostered through the organisation's water conservation efforts and natural farming training. With full faith in the abundance of future crops, they anticipate returning every year, underscoring their commitment to the ongoing success of these impactful initiatives.

Kisan Samruddhi Mahotsav 2.0 not only commemorated the accomplishments of Maharashtra's farmers but also provided a platform for knowledge exchange, collaboration and further inspiration. It exemplified how the fusion of ancestral wisdom with clever innovations can chart the course for an enduringly prosperous future for Indian farmers.

In addition, the farmers learnt a powerful breathing technique called Sudarshan Kriya, and other pranayamas, meditation and life skills.

This all-encompassing approach ensures not only agricultural proficiency but also nurtures the well-being and holistic happiness of farmers, paving the way for a flourishing future.

About VVKI - The Art of Living Social Projects

The Art of Living Social Projects has resolved to create positive societal impact through transformative initiatives. With a focus on holistic development, the organisation strives to contribute to the well-being of individuals and communities alike.

