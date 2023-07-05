GLOBAL PR CONNECT (GPRC)

New Delhi [India], July 5: To honor the efforts and contribution of all Pradhans, Today Junoon organized Pradhan Samman Ceremony 2023. The event was full of enthusiasm as all the Pradhans participated wholeheartedly.

The main felicitation ceremony took place and was a huge success. It was a momentous occasion where the hard work and dedication of the Pradhan was acknowledged and appreciated. The event was organized by Today Junoon, a platform that aims to empower and uplift local leaders and change-makers.

The ceremony began with a traditional welcome to all the Pradhan, as soon as the Pradhan took their seats, the atmosphere was filled with joy and pride. The event saw the presence of several dignitaries and prominent personalities from various fields.

Prominent guests including Deep Prajwalit, MLC Hari Singh Dhillon, Pro Chancellor Rajeev Tyagi, SDM Hasanpur Ashok Kumar Sharma, Gangeshwari Block Chief Rajendra Khadakvashi and Hasanpur Block Chief Mudit Gurjar were present in the programme.

Today Junoon CMD Dr. Shan Chowdhary emphasized on the importance of the government and the administration to focus on the Gram Panchayat Pradhans. He highlighted that if all sections of society work together with these village leaders, rural development can be accelerated, which can make the country more prosperous. The presence of influential persons in the program is a mark of recognition of the importance of rural development.

The objective of the program is to create awareness about the challenges faced by the rural areas and the possible solutions that can be implemented.

Today Junoon Director Surendra Kumar thanks all the Pradhans for participating in the program and also assured that Today Junoon will always work in the interest of the Pradhans.

Today Junoon Director Kunal Kapoor said that Today Junoon is creating a medium through which the information about all the schemes of the government can reach the heads, so that more and more villagers can be benefited from those schemes.Which filled the atmosphere with peace and unity. This was followed by a series of speeches by the organizers and special guests, who highlighted the importance of the role played by the princes in the development of their respective communities. The highlight of the function was the distribution of prizes and certificates to the Pradhan. Each Pradhan was called on the dais and given a token of appreciation for his excellent work. The awards were given in various categories such as community development, education, healthcare and women empowerment etc.

The Pradhan expressed their gratitude and shared their experiences demonstrating the impact they have made in their communities. He talked about the challenges faced by him and the initiatives taken to bring about a positive change. Their stories were inspiring and served as a testimony to their dedication and commitment.

The Pradhan Samman ceremony was not only a celebration of the Pradhan, but also a platform to encourage others to take up leadership roles and contribute to the betterment of the society. It served as a reminder that small actions can make a big difference and that each person has the power to create positive change.

Overall the Pradhan Samman ceremony organized by Today Junoon was a huge success. It brought together Pradhan from various fields, showcased their achievements and inspired others to follow in their footsteps. The event is a reminder of the importance of recognizing and appreciating the efforts of local leaders who work tirelessly for the betterment of their communities.

