Mumbai, July 5: In a shocking incident that took place at Mumbai's neighbouring Thane, a drunk man allegedly molested a woman at the Kalyan railway station. Police officials said that the 32-year-old man allegedly molested a woman who was standing at platform number one of Kalyan railway station. The accused has been identified as Mahendra Jadhav, a resident of Kalyan West.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, Jadhav was in an inebriated state when he molested the woman passenger. The incident took place on Monday evening at Kalyan railway station. An officer said that during peak hours, Jadhav allegedly touched a woman commuter inappropriately. Soon after, the woman raised an alarm, and a crowd gathered and started beating the accused. Molestation in Mumbai Local Train: Woman Commuter Molested, Harassed Aboard Running Train Near Grant Road Station, Case Registered.

The officer further said that when they reached the spot, the Kalyan Government Railway Police controlled the crowd and arrested the accused. The accused was arrested under Maharashtra Police Act provisions. Meanwhile, another officer said that the woman was hesitant to file a formal complaint against the accused.

Jayesh Shelar, a resident of Kalyan who witnessed the incident said that the woman started screaming after the drunk man touched her and tried to get close to her. "All the commuters gathered together and caught the man and started beating him. A few of us called the railway police, who later took the man to the police station. He was in an inebriated state and kept on blabbering about something," he added. Rape Inside Mumbai Local Train! Girl Student Sexually Assaulted in Moving Train Between CSMT and Masjid Station, Accused Arrested.

GRP official said that Jadhav was on his way home after partying with his friends. Cops also learned that the accused worked as a clerk at a private company in Kalyan. Mukesh Dhage, senior police inspector, Kalyan GRP said that they produced the accused before the court on Tuesday where he was granted bail.

