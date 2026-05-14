Business News | Sugs Lloyd - Revenue Surges 71% and PAT Jumps 72% in FY26 Performance

VMPL

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 14: Sugs Lloyd Limited ( BSE - SME: 544501), - leading EPC company engaged in Power T&D, solar, and smart grid solution across India, announced its audited financial results for the H2 &FY26.

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Operational Highlights

- Order book stand at 825 Crore

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- Net working capital optimization supported execution of larger and multi-state projects

Management Perspective

Mr. Santosh Shah, Managing Director and Promoter of SUGS Lloyd Limited, said:

"In summary, FY26 has been a year of significant achievement -- not only in terms of the numbers we have delivered, but in the quality of the business we are building. A strong and growing order book, expanding client relationships, increasing geographic footprint, and improving margins together paint a picture of a company that is scaling with discipline.

As we enter FY27, the management team is focused on sustaining this momentum, deepening our competitive moat, and continuing to create meaningful value for all. Our Board and management team remain deeply committed to creating long-term value for all our stakeholders."

About Sugs Lloyd Limited

The company is a leading EPC company engaged in Power T&D, solar, and smart grid solution across India.

Established in 2009, the company has evolved into trusted partner for power infrastructure projects under schemes such as RDSS & IPDS. The company serves blue-chip clients including NTPC, Tata Power, Adani Renewables, Indian Railway and several state DISCOMs.

The company holds over 50% market share in Fault Passage Indicator (FPI) technology and continues to expand in the Power T&D and Solar Segments.

Disclaimer

This document contains forward-looking statements, which are not historical facts and are subject to risks and uncertainties such as government actions, local developments, and technological risks. The Company is not responsible for any actions taken based on these statements and does not commit to publicly updating them to reflect future events or circumstances.

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