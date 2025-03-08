NewsVoir

Phuket [Thailand], march 8: Kick off your shoes, sip tropical drinks and feel the upbeat spirit of Patong Beach, Phuket's most vibrant tourism hub, at Endless Summer Beach Club - the exciting new drink, culinary and nightlife venue at Courtyard by Marriott Phuket, Patong Beach Resort.

Nestled on the edge of Patong Beach, overlooking the golden sand and shimmering sea, Endless Summer blends the laid-back bliss of a beachside hideaway with the dynamic energy of a nightclub. With live DJs, sunset events and after-dark parties - plus creative cuisine and cool drinks - this stylish venue sets the stage for every occasion.

Throughout the day, Endless Summer invites all ages to unwind and soak up the poolside vibes. Whether lounging on a cozy daybed, catching some rays on a sun lounger, or taking a dip in the infinity pool, families, friends and couples can all enjoy enchanting afternoons, enhanced with a wide range of refreshments and panoramic views of Patong's crescent-shaped bay and the endless Andaman Sea.

Then, as day turns to night, Endless Summer turns up the energy levels as it transforms into a lively venue for evening drinks, beachfront meals, and upbeat parties. Revelers can look forward to a dazzling line-up of live music, as talented Thai and international DJs spin the tunes and set the mood, from chilled beachside vibes to high-energy club beats. A constantly evolving calendar of fresh experiences, such as weekend brunches and exclusive parties, will excite residents and visitors alike.

An eclectic all-day dining menu showcases international favorites and sharing plates, all crafted using premium, locally sourced ingredients. Seafood is a specialty, with a selection of oceanic delicacies either grilled to perfection or served raw and pure, including the finest French oysters and the signature iced seafood bucket. A series of tropical-inspired main courses, such as healthy salads and sublime sandwiches will cater to every comfort food craving, and the live grill presents the finest produce from land and sea, including whole grilled Andaman sea bass and prime Australian ribeye steak. Whether at the end of a meal or just as a daytime treat, guests can indulge their sweet tooth with delectable desserts, including local specialties like pineapple & mint salad, Phuket banana pancakes, and more than 10 flavors of gelato or sorbet.

Endless Summer is also a haven of mixology with handcrafted drinks such as the signature Velvet Sunset (cherry, grapefruit & lime) and Endless Summer Margarita (homemade pineapple agave, pineapple & lime), plus shared jugs, drink buckets, and draft drinks - including craft ales from Phuket's Full Moon Brewworks. And of course, guests can also sip fine drinks by the glass or bottle, premium spirits with mixers, tropical juices and plenty of soft drinks.

Endless Summer Beach Club is open daily from 11am till midnight (11:00 - 00:00 hrs). So, whether couples are searching for a chic setting for romantic sundowners or friends are planning to ignite their night with fun conversations and sparkling seafront parties, Endless Summer can set the scene for every occasion. Come and discover how this vibrant venue is redefining the social scene in Patong Beach!

For more information or to make a reservation, please call +66 (0) 76 349 888, email cy.hktcp.fbsales@marriott.com, or visit endlesssummerbeachclub.com.

To learn more about all the dining and social venues at Courtyard by Marriott Phuket, Patong Beach Resort, please click here.

