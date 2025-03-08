After all the Elimination Chamber 2025 shockers, the WWE SmackDown even shed some light on the storylines and questions fans were having. Cody Rhodes and Naomi were in the ring clearing some air while the in-ring action saw two title matches and also a tag team bout. Drew McIntyre and Jimmy Uso were also in action. Check out the results and highlights of WWE SmackDown below. Stone Cold Steve Austin Reacts To John Cena’s Betrayal In WWE Elimination Chamber 2025, Says ‘Finally, It Happened’ (Watch Video).

Cody Rhodes Calls Out John Cena

One of the shocking ending to the WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 was John Cena’s betrayal. While The final Boss - Rock is confronted Cody Rhodes and asked for ‘his soul’ he managed to convince John Cena to join him. Fans were in shock watching Cena shaking hands with the Rock and beating Cody Rhodes. The ‘American Nightmare’ was also surprised but recovered from the shock and now is ready for the fight.

Cody Rhodes Address Crowd

On Friday Night SmackDown, Undisputed Champion Cody called out Cena and demanded some explanations. Cena though didn’t show up. Rhodes then made himself clear tha he is ready for the fight and will look to put end to the new rivalry.

Naomi Accepts Attacking Jade Cargill

Jade Cargill’s ‘mystery attacker’ was revealed as the star returned to the ring after recovering from the damages and instead of going after Liv Morgan, she unleashed on Naomi. Everyone insde the arena, including Bianca Belair were in shock as Cargill left Naomi bloodied.

On Friday Night SmackDown, Bianca confronted Naomi to come clear of the allegations but Naoomi accepted the ‘attack’ and called it ‘for the best’. Belair, shocked by the reveal left the ring without uttering a word over it. Fans might see some more action on the ‘triangular’ action.

LA Knight Wins Men’s US Championship

Former US Champion LA Knight was determined to win back his title and defeated several opponents to be the number one contender. In the title match, the star was against Shinsuke Nakamura. The champion took control early and kept the upper hand for a few minutes. He hit a few signature moves looking to finish the match early. In the closing moments, Knight was able to hit the BFT to win the U.S. title back. AJ Styles to Retire in Two Years? WWE Superstar Drops Massive Hint About His Retirement Plans (Watch Video).

LA Knight is New WWE US Champion

Chelsea Green Defends US Championship Title Against Michin

After losing multiple matches against Green, Michin looked to have found a way to topple the US Champion. She dominated from the start and climbed to the top rope to hit a senton to put Green through the table. There was a surprise though as Alba Fyre pulled Green out of the ring and eventually helping Green to retain the title.

Still Women's US Champion - Chelsea Green

Braun Strowman vs. Solo Sikoa

After losing his ‘Head of the Table’ title, solo Sikoa desperately needed to make himself ‘relevant’ again and he was in action against Monster Braun Strowman. The match was intense and entertaining as For two guys known for their power and speed managed to get better of each other. But Tama Tonga’s interference caused a disqualification as Strowman won the match. UFC CEO Dana White Confirms New Boxing League, Seals Saudi Deal For Mega Event (Watch Video).

Drew McIntyre Defeated Jimmy Uso – Again

Drew McIntyre won many bouts against Usos and now it was once again his dominance that ruled the ring. The Scottish Psychopath came in hot. Jimmy kept the fight competitive and never let the powerhouse dominate the pace, but one big Claymore put him down to give McIntyre the win.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 08, 2025 10:51 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).