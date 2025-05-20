PNN

New Delhi [India], May 20: With rising temperatures and vacation time in summer just around the corner, summer travel to Europe is seeing a huge boom from Indian tourists. According to recent reports, there has been a whopping 29% increase in Schengen visa applications from India, signifying strong demand to discover the cultural festivals, historic cities, and picturesque landscapes Europe has in store.

Due to more efficient processes and enhanced travel assistance, Indian travelers are now opting to apply Schengen visa online with Akbar Travels--one of India's most reliable travel brands with hassle-free online visa assistance for over 180 countries.

Schengen Visa Rush: Why It's Happening Now

This summer, Europe is witnessing a large Schengen visa rush, with more Indians making advance bookings for long-overdue international vacations. The convergence of good weather, long school vacations, and a growing list of travel-ready European nations has prompted travelers to take the plunge.

The convenience of planning travel is also a big reason. From visa procedures to stay and flight reservations, websites such as Akbar Travels have simplified everything. Individuals who are planning their vacations can avail cheap flights to Europe from India to destinations like Paris, Amsterdam, Rome, and Vienna.

A Quick Guide to Schengen Visa Applications in India

For all those intending to make the best out of the European summer, early visa processing is the way to go. Schengen visa applications in India are now higher than ever before, which means appointment positions are limited and processing is taking longer.

Here's the gist of things before you apply for a Schengen visa

* Valid passport (minimum 3 months valid from date of travel)

* Schengen visa application form

* Booked travel itinerary

* Hotel reservation

* Financial documents such as updated bank statements, Income tax returns, salary slips etc.

* Travel insurance according to Schengen visa requirements

* Other documents as required by the Embassy

Most visitors need to book a Schengen visa appointment in order to submit their biometrics and the documents. Depending on the nation, the Schengen visa from India wait time can be between 10 to 15 working days. France visa and Germany visa have some of the fastest Schengen visa processing time but with the peak season rush, even these take some extra time. The Schengen visa fee typically is approximately EUR80 for adults, although it can vary for children, students, and business travelers.

It's also important to recognize Schengen visa validity, which usually is a stay of up to 90 days over a period of 180 days. This provides flexibility for visitors to travel between several Schengen visa countries, such as Italy, Spain, France, Germany, and Switzerland, without having to secure multiple permits.

Why Choose Akbar Travels to Apply for a Schengen Visa from India?

For more than 45 years, Akbar Travels has been a one-stop travel agent for travelers. Their customized services with competitive rates makes applying for a Schengen visa easy and hassle-free.

Akbar Travels provides comprehensive visa services ranging from France visa, Germany visa, Switzerland visa, and so on, where you can travel upto 28+ European countries on a single Schengen visa. With their professional services, they support you from submitting visa forms to document verification right up to getting appointments and giving free visa consultation.

With a 99.8% visa success rate, over 150 branches across the globe, and 24/7 customer service, Akbar Travels keeps your holiday plans on track. With their AI-based travel assistant, Sky, you can plan everything from booking to itinerary creation and get real-time travel updates--making travel easy.

Apart from visa services, Akbar Travels provides flexible flight cancellations and bookings with quick refunds, best currency exchange rates, trustworthy travel insurance, and high-end hotel and tour packages.

Accommodation and Travel in Europe

Getting a suitable place to reside is equally essential as making travel plans. Both while traveling individually or with family, Akbar Travels provides a range of best hotels in Europe in key cities such as Paris, Berlin, Rome, and Prague. These hotels are centrally located in close proximity to sightseeing areas and transport terminals.

Planning a hassle-free trip? Browse their handpicked Europe tour packages ranging from flights and accommodations to guided tours, dining, and airport transfers.

Conclusion

Increased Schengen visa applications are a stark indication that Europe is back in the Indian travel agenda. With one visa granting entry to multiple Schengen visa countries, the continent is full of opportunities for limitless discovery.

As the Schengen visa rush continues, the key to a smooth journey lies in early preparation, proper documentation, and expert support. With its proven track record, comprehensive travel solutions, and customer-centric approach, Akbar Travels is the ideal partner to help you apply for a Schengen visa from India and make your dream vacation a reality.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)