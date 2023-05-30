VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 30: Disha Publication congratulates Sunil Phogat for securing All India Rank 77 in the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2022 results announced on 23rd May 2023. Disha Publication had conducted Sunil's IAS Mock Interview when he was preparing for the final grind of the CSE interview after qualifying the Main Exam. Sunil had been looking for interview guidance by experts when Disha Publication announced its Free UPSC Interview Guidance Program.

Hailing from a small village called Jhinjhar in Haryana, Sunil completed his Bachelor's degree in Computer Science & Engineering. Speaking about his success, he mentions how he never let himself be demotivated by failures. "I have always believed in hard work and perseverance. It is my opinion that if you truly want something, you must put all your heart and energy into getting it. I want to serve my country to the best of my ability and I am truly grateful to my parents, Ranbir Phogat and Anita Devi, for supporting me throughout," says Sunil.

The face-to-face interview, also known as Personality Test, is the final stage of the UPSC Civil Services selection process; it is considered to be one of the toughest interviews in the country which not only assesses the candidate's intellectual abilities, but also social traits, mental calibre, moral tenacity, and interest in current affairs. In January 2023, Disha Publication conducted Free IAS Mock Interviews for the first time ever with the sole intention of helping Civil Services aspirants who had qualified the Mains 2022 exams. Disha brought together a panel of highly experienced industry experts and bureaucrats (retired IAS/ IRS/ IPS officers) from the Indian Civil Services to provide a simulated environment akin to that of an actual UPSC interview for practice, evaluation and feedback.

"We are glad to have expanded our efforts from providing quality study material for Civil Services Exams to organising successful offline events for interview support and guidance. This is how we remain a partner in the UPSC exam preparation from beginning to end, through our wide range of books, video lectures, and expert guidance at every stage of the selection process," said Deepak Agarwal (Director, Disha Publication) on the occasion.

The Free Mock Interview Drive was just one of the many initiatives taken by Disha Publication to helps aspirants all over India achieve their dreams and become productive members of the society. The drive was part of the larger Student Engagement Project that Disha Publication has taken up to interact with the aspirants directly and understand their needs closely. Other activities that are part of the project include student engagement activities at the World Book Fair, Contest & Giveaways on social media, and recently, the launch of Disha Publication App on Play Store to enable exam preparation on the go.

Disha Publication has combined the best of both worlds in the form of an App - the essence of books coupled with the advantages of latest technology. This ingenious app is loaded with free value-added content such as PDF notes, Current Affairs, e-magazines, Concept in News cards, Online Courses, Video Lectures by India's top educators, Subject-wise Quizzes, Sample Chapters of Disha books, Solved Papers, Mock Tests, Exam Analysis, Notifications, and more. The company is encouraging students to join this app with a marvellous campaign called 'Quiz Karo, Win Karo'. Aspirants have to install the app and attempt a simple online Quiz; 50 lucky winners will be announced every week and the leader board will also get regularly updated on the app with the names of the winners.

Disha Publication has emerged as a market leader in the Civil Services Exam Preparation category. 65+ Questions in IAS Prelims Exam 2022 and 25+ Questions in IAS Mains Exam 2022 came from Disha's Books across the CSE category. Disha has partnered with the best and most sought-after authors and UPSC educators such as Mrunal Patel, Deepanshu Singh, Dr Awdhesh Singh, Ashish Malik, Neeraj Nachiketa and Ajit Kumar Jha, among others.

To explore Disha's entire range of books for Civil Services and other Exams, visit www.dishapublication.com

