Lucknow, May 30: It was romance on the bridge, and now there is a war over the bridge with two police stations in the state capital denying the happening in their area. An undated video of a couple romancing on a moving motorcycle has gone viral on social media. The clip, purportedly shot at Nirala Nagar flyover, shows a youth riding the two-wheeler with one hand and the woman sitting face to face with him.

The video is believed to have been captured by passers-by on the bridge. The police said that the two-wheeler does not have a registration number and attempts are on to locate the couple. However, the Aliganj police has denied that the video was shot near Nirala Nagar flyover. Uttar Pradesh: Lucknow Couple's Indecent Stunts On Moving Two-Wheeler on Busy Road Goes Viral, Probe Launched (Watch Video).

Couple Doing Romance on Moving Bike Viral Video:

"It seems the video is shot near Gomti Nagar," said Nagesh Kumar Upadhyay, SHO, Aliganj police station. However, the Gomti Nagar police station has also denied that the video is from their location. "We have tried to investigate the matter and the video is not from Gomti Nagar, as the bridge in the video is different from the one in Gomti Nagar," said D.C. Mishra, SHO, Gomti Nagar police station. Uttar Pradesh: Video of Couple Romancing on Moving Bike in Amroha Goes Viral, Cops Launch Probe.

It may be recalled that a similar video had surfaced some months ago and was shot in Hazratganj. The couple were traced and faced action.

