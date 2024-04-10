PRNewswire

San Jose (California)/ Phoenix (Arizona) [US], April 10: Intel Vision 2024 -- Supermicro, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI), a Total IT Solution Provider for Cloud, AI/ML, Storage, and 5G/Edge, is announcing its X14 server portfolio with future support for the Intel® Xeon® 6 processor. The combination of Supermicro's Building Block Architecture, rack plug-and-play and liquid cooling solutions, and the breadth of the new Intel Xeon 6 processor family means Supermicro can deliver optimized solutions for any workload and at any scale, with superior performance and efficiency. Accelerating customers' time-to-solution, Supermicro is also providing early access to the new systems, which are available to qualified customers, via Supermicro's Early Ship program and free remote access for testing and validation via the JumpStart Program.

"Supermicro leads the industry in the design and delivery of a wide range of application optimized solutions, and our new X14 systems with the upcoming Intel Xeon 6 processors will further expand our already broad range of offerings," said Charles Liang, president and CEO of Supermicro. "With our production capacity of 5,000 racks per month globally, including 1,350 liquid-cooled 100 kW racks, and lead time as short as 2 weeks, Supermicro is unmatched in its ability to design, build, validate, and deliver fully customized, workload-optimized rack-scale solutions to our customers, including the most advanced AI hardware available today."

Supermicro's new rack-scale X14 systems will take advantage of the shared Intel platform, offering socket compatibility for the Intel Xeon 6 processor with a unified architecture. The upcoming processor portfolio will be available with Efficient-core (E-core) SKUs increasing performance-per-watt for cloud, networking, analytics, and scale-out workloads, and Performance-core (P-core) SKUs increasing performance-per-core for AI, HPC, Storage and Edge workloads. The upcoming processors will also feature built-in Intel Accelerator Engines with new support for FP16 on Intel Advanced Matrix Extensions. New Supermicro X14 systems will support up to 576 cores per node, as well as PCIe 5.0, CXL 2.0 for all device types, NVMe storage, and the latest GPU accelerators, significantly reducing application execution times for users running AI workloads.

Customers can leverage the Intel Xeon 6 processors with Efficient-cores and Performance-cores in a wide range of Supermicro X14 servers, with minimal software redesign and new server architectural advantages included.

"Intel is once again on the leading edge of innovation in the industry and is excited to bring increased choice and flexibility through Intel Xeon 6 CPUs with E-cores and P-cores," said Ryan Tabrah, VP of the Intel Xeon 6 product line at Intel. "These CPUs offer two uniquely optimized microarchitectures in a common platform design with a shared software stack, helping customers get the best value across their diverse workload needs, regardless of the industry or deployment model on-prem, in the cloud, or at the edge. Our strong partnership with Supermicro will help deliver the benefits of this new generation of processors to customers."

Supermicro will offer pre-launch availability of new X14 systems powered by the Intel® Xeon® 6 processor to qualified customers through its remote JumpStart and Early Ship programs to perform workload validation.

The Supermicro portfolio of X14 systems is performance optimized and energy efficient, incorporates improved manageability and security, supports open industry standards, and is rack-scale optimized.

Liquid cooling and rack-scale integration to build application-optimized solutions of any size. Supermicro offers complete design, building, validation, and delivery services from a single rack to an entire data center cluster. In addition, a complete liquid cooling solution is available directly from Supermicro, which reduces overall data center electricity usage.

Systems are workload-optimized for maximum performance and efficiency, and the Supermicro X14 platform supports the latest generation of GPUs, DPUs, DDR5 memory, PCIe 5.0, Gen5 NVMe storage, and CXL 2.0.

Energy-efficient to reduce data center OPEX with support for free-air or direct-to-chip liquid cooling. Supermicro X14 systems are designed to operate in high-temperature data center environments up to 40° C (104° F), reducing cooling costs. Systems also support multiple airflow cooling zones for maximum CPU and GPU performance and are powered by in-house designed Titanium level power supplies for improved operational efficiency.

Improved security includes NIST 800-193 compliant hardware platform Root of Trust (RoT) on every server node and second-generation Silicon RoT designed to incorporate industry standards. Supermicro's open industry standards-based attestation/supply chain assurance from motherboard manufacturing through server production to customers, cryptographically attesting the integrity of each component and firmware using signed certificates and secure device identity. Run-time BMC protections continuously monitor threats and provide notification services, and hardware TPMs provide additional capabilities and measurements needed to run systems in secure environments.

Improved manageability includes remote management built on industry standards and secure Redfish APIs, a comprehensive software suite that enables rack management at scale for IT infrastructure solutions deployed across the core to the edge and integrated and verified solutions with 3rd party standard hardware and firmware enable the best out-of-the-box experience for IT administrators.

Supermicro is committed to supporting open industry standards, including EDSFF E1.S and E3.S storage drives, Data Center Modular Hardware System (DC-MHS) architectures, OCP 3.0-compliant Advanced IO module (AIOM) cards for up to 400 Gbps bandwidth based on PCIe 5.0, OCP Open Accelerator Module Universal Base Board Designs for the GPU complex, Open ORV3-compliant DC-powered rack bus bar, and Open BMC.

The Supermicro X14 Portfolio Includes the following:

GPU Servers with PCIe GPUs - Systems supporting advanced accelerators to deliver both dramatic performance gains and cost savings. These systems are designed for HPC, AI/ML, rendering, and VDI workloads.

Universal GPU Servers - Open, modular, standards-based servers that provide superior performance and serviceability with GPU options, including the latest PCIe, OAM, and NVIDIA SXM technologies.

SuperBlade® - Supermicro's high-performance, density-optimized, and energy-efficient multi-node platform optimized for AI, Data Analytics, HPC, Cloud, and Enterprise workloads. The Supermicro SuperBlade has the industry's highest rack level core density - 120 SuperBlade nodes per rack can contain up to 34,560 CPU cores.

Petascale Storage - Industry-leading storage density and performance with EDSFF E1.S and E3.S drives, allowing unprecedented capacity and performance in a single 1U or 2U chassis. New Petascale storage systems will also feature the DC-MHS architecture.

Hyper - Flagship performance rackmount servers are built to take on the most demanding workloads along with the storage & I/O flexibility that provides a custom fit for a wide range of application needs.

CloudDC - All-in-one platform for cloud data centers, based on the OCP Data Center Modular Hardware System (DC-MHS) with flexible I/O and storage configurations and dual AIOM slots (PCIe 5.0; OCP 3.0 compliant) for maximum data throughput.

BigTwin® - 2U 2-Node or 4-Node platform providing superior density, performance, and serviceability with dual processors per node and hot-swappable tool-less design. These systems are ideal for cloud, storage, and media workloads.

GrandTwin® - Purpose-built for single-processor performance and memory density, featuring front (cold aisle) hot-swappable nodes and front or rear I/O for easier serviceability.

Hyper-E - Delivers the power and flexibility of our flagship Hyper family optimized for deployment in edge environments. Edge-friendly features include a short-depth chassis and front I/O, making Hyper-E suitable for edge data centers and telco cabinets.

Edge Servers - High-density processing power in compact form factors optimized for telco cabinet and Edge data center installation. Optional DC power configurations and enhanced operating temperatures up to 55° C (131° F).

Enterprise Storage - Optimized for large-scale object storage workloads, utilizing 3.5" spinning media for high density and exceptional TCO. Front and top-loading configurations provide easy access to drives, while tool-less brackets simplify maintenance.

WIO - Offers a wide range of I/O options to deliver truly optimized systems for specific enterprise requirements.

Mainstream - Cost-effective dual processor platforms for everyday enterprise workloads.

Workstations - Delivering data center performance in portable, under-desk form factors, Supermicro X14 workstations are ideal for AI, 3D design, and media & entertainment workloads in offices, research labs, and field offices.

About Super Micro Computer, Inc.

Supermicro (NASDAQ: SMCI) is a global leader in Application-Optimized Total IT Solutions. Founded and operating in San Jose, California, Supermicro is committed to delivering first to market innovation for Enterprise, Cloud, AI, and 5G Telco/Edge IT Infrastructure. We are transforming into a Total IT Solutions provider with server, AI, storage, IoT, and switch systems, software, and services while delivering advanced high-volume motherboard, power, and chassis products. The products are designed and manufactured in-house (in the US, Taiwan, and the Netherlands), leveraging global operations for scale and efficiency and optimized to improve TCO and reduce environmental impact (Green Computing). The award-winning portfolio of Server Building Block Solutions® allows customers to optimize for their exact workload and application by selecting from a broad family of systems built from our flexible and reusable building blocks that support a comprehensive set of form factors, processors, memory, GPUs, storage, networking, power, and cooling solutions (air-conditioned, free air cooling or liquid cooling).

Supermicro, Server Building Block Solutions, and We Keep IT Green are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Super Micro Computer, Inc.

Intel, the Intel logo, and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries.

All other brands, names, and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2381918/Supermicro_X14_Servers.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1443241/Supermicro_Logo.jpg

