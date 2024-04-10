Punjab FC vs East Bengal FC, ISL 2023–24 Live Streaming Online on JioCinema: Watch Telecast of PFC vs EBFC Match in Indian Super League 10 on TV and Online

Punjab are out of the reckoning for a place in the top six of the Indian Super League but they will look to finish on a high when they take on East Bengal this evening. The newly promoted side had a bit of momentum in the middle phase of the campaign and there were signs they could progress to the next round. Post the international break though, the points have been far and few and the team has dropped to the second-last spot. Opponents East Bengal though can still make it provided they win and Chennaiyin loses their last match. ISL 2023-24: Chennaiyin FC Notch Crucial Win As Northeast United FC Crash Out Of Playoffs Race.

Prabhsukhan Gill and Souvik Chakrabarti are all set to miss the clash for East Bengal as they are suspended on account of accumulation of yellow cards. Saul Crespo and Cleiton Silva were on the scoresheet in the last game and the duo will need to start on the front foot again here. Naorem Mahesh Singh on the wings, will look to use his pace to get behind the Punjab defence.

Luka Majcen, Madih Talal and Wilmar Jordan have been brilliant for Punjab in attack and it will not be a surprise if one of them is on the scoresheet again. Nikhil Prabhu is the heartbeat of this team and will be involved heavily in the build-up play. Melroy Melwin Assisi and Dimitris Chatziisaias form the centre-back pairing.

When Is Punjab FC vs East Bengal FC ISL 2023-24, Football Match Schedule? (Date, time and Venue)

The Punjab FC vs East Bengal FC ISL 2023-24 match will kick off at 7:30 PM IST on Wednesday, April 10. The venue for the exciting match is the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi. ISL 2023–24: Clubs Look To Push Themselves As Tournament Enters Final Stages.

Where To Watch Punjab FC vs East Bengal FC ISL 2023-24 Football Telecast on Television?

Indian football is gaining huge popularity at the moment and Sports18 has broadcasting rights for the ISL season 10. The Punjab FC vs East Bengal FC ISL 2023-24 match will be live telecasted on the Sports18 1 Channel.

How To Watch Punjab FC vs East Bengal FC ISL 2023-24 Live Streaming Online?

Online streaming of the match is also available for football fans. The Punjab FC vs East Bengal FC game can also be live-streamed on the JioCinema app and website. East Bengal are in fine form at the moment and should have little trouble securing a win here.

