Mumbai [India], December 28 (ANI): Supriya Lifescience, an active pharmaceutical ingredients manufacturer, made a strong debut at the stock market on Tuesday with its share getting listed at 55 per cent premium over its issue price of Rs.274 per share.

At the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the share of Supriya Lifescience Ltd got listed at Rs.425, against the issue price of Rs.274. At 12.35 pm the scrip was trading at Rs.405.20, which is 47.88 per cent higher than its issue price. However, when compared with the listing price it was trading at 4.66 per cent lower.

At the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the share of Supriya Lifescience Ltd got listed at Rs.421. It was trading at Rs.412.65, which is 50.60 per cent higher from its issue price.

Supriya Lifescience is one of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs). It has a niche product basket of 38 APIs across therapeutic segments. It has consistently been India's largest exporter of certain niche products with a well-balanced presence between regulated and semi/non-regulated markets.

The initial public offering (IPO) of Supriya Lifescience was subscribed 71.51 times during December 16-20. (ANI)

