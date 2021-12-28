"I was a student, I am a student, and in between, I'm a teacher." Dr Lal Tanwani remarked that albeit a lot of people cannot fathom completing one, he was able to complete two PhDs, starting with the first Ph.D. journey in 2016, from the Dravidian University. The journey to be a Ph.D. graduate is quite difficult to navigate, but Dr. Lal Tanwani quoted that rather than seeing the challenge as a job, he saw it as a passion. He got the motivation to study more while teaching his students, and with the immense support of his family members, he was able to give wings to his passion. “Passion is something that doesn’t fade away that easily”, the middle-aged “still learning” Grandmaster quipped.

Motivation and support are essential to help a person achieve their dreams and Dr. Tanwani always cites his family as the driving force behind the foundation of Padma coaching classes. There was a time when Dr. Tanwani used to run a shop in Kalyan, which used to be run by his father before the municipal authorities ransacked and closed the shop.

That was a defining moment for Dr. Lal Tanwani to pursue something which no one can destroy. Knowledge is indestructible and will always multiply. He realized the significance of knowledge and went on to found Padma coaching classes. He started gaining knowledge and sharing his insights, starting with just a class of one student.

Dr Tanwani always has the best thoughts about all his students and said “If a student of mine is reading the interview, do visit me sometimes”. The way Dr Tanwani guides and mentors his students has gained a lot of popularity, with him appreciating every student of his. For this guru, the shishya's success is his income and success. Dr Tanwani is confident about his students and proudly says that there have been no instances of failures. He sees the blessings of the parents of his students as valuable.

The popular teacher believes in the holistic development of all his students. He says “ I too have taught in reputed colleges, but I feel that there is a certain level of restriction when it comes to everything. At Padma Coaching classes, I handle everything and I focus on the all-rounder development of the student. Even today, my TY-Bcom students pray before every class. I have taught them a lot of good manners. I focus on the overall development of the student. From just one student in a batch to lakhs of students in the current batch, the scholar has been changing lives and turning a lot of students into model citizens, along with providing academic guidance.