HT Syndication

New Delhi [India], March 18: Jayant Agro-Organics Limited continues to empower castor farmers in Gujarat through its long-standing sustainability initiatives, including Project Pragati, which has crossed a significant milestone in its ninth year. Launched in 2016 to introduce formal sustainability standards to castor cultivation in the region, Project Pragati has grown into a globally recognized model for responsible and traceable supply chains. The initiative is jointly led by Jayant Agro-Organics Limited, Arkema, and BASF, in collaboration with Solidaridad. In parallel, Ihsedu Agrochem Private Limited, a subsidiary of Jayant Agro-Organics Limited, is driving Project i-Pragati, further expanding the reach and impact of sustainable farming practices. Together, these programs continue to scale farmer participation, increase certified sustainable production, and expand responsibly managed farmland--reinforcing India's global leadership in sustainable castor cultivation.

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Year 9: Stronger Scale and Deeper Impact

Project Pragati & i-Pragati continued its growth in 2025 with measurable expansion across farmer participation, certified output, and sustainable land coverage. Both the projects put together has now certified over 13,500 farmers with more than 16,000 hectares of land farmed under the SuCCESS® sustainability code. Cumulatively, the initiatives have produced about 1,70,000 tons of certified castor seeds. Pragati farmers reported 32% higher yields compared to regional government benchmarks and demonstration plots showed 30% lower water consumption versus conventional cultivation. The expansion in certified acreage and seed output significantly enhances the supply of responsibly sourced castor to global specialty chemical markets, further consolidating India's role at the heart of sustainable castor production.

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Year after year, the increase in land coverage under the sustainability code is a clear indicator of rising farmer confidence in castor as a profitable, climate-resilient crop well suited to semi-arid conditions.

Commenting on the milestone, Mr. Abhay V. Udeshi, Chairman of Jayant Agro Group said, "These initiatives reflect our long-standing belief that sustainability must be strengthened through active support from stakeholders at the farm level. Over the past nine years, they have demonstrated that responsible agricultural practices can enhance farmer incomes while ensuring a reliable and sustainable supply of castor for global industries. The continuous increase in the number of certified farmers is a testament to the trust they place in this model and further reinforces India's leadership in building resilient, sustainable supply chains.

A Model Rooted in Gujarat, Scaled for the World

Project Pragati initiative was launched following a 2016 baseline study covering over 1,000 farmers in Gujarat the region that accounts for the majority of the world's castor supply. The study identified castor as a high-potential, remunerative crop, one that required structured sustainability standards to ensure long-term viability.

Pragati including i-Pragati has demonstrated that sustainability and profitability can scale together. As one participating farmer, Patel Sitaben Rameshbhai from Mehsana district, shares "The good agricultural practices I learnt helped me reduce my cultivation cost by 20-25%. Using certified seeds has improved crop health and productivity. With my savings, I was able to invest in my son's business. For me, Pragati truly means progress."

From Compliance to Capability: Building Farmer Resilience

Pragati continues to combine agronomic excellence with social safeguards. During the year, more than 450 farmer capacity-building sessions were conducted, while over 500 lead farmers were trained to mentor certified farmer groups. The initiative also distributed more than 10,000 safety kits free of cost. In addition, over 150 medical camps were organized, supporting thousands of farmers, farm workers, and their families.

Beyond yield gains, the program focuses on soil health, water stewardship, safe input handling, waste management, and human rights compliance.

Accelerating Women's Participation

Now in its third phase, Pragati is driving stronger female participation in sustainable castor farming. More than 1,150 women across several villages have been enrolled under the program and have received in-depth training in good agricultural practices. All enrolled women have also completed digital and financial literacy modules. The result: increased productivity, stronger household decision-making roles, and more resilient rural communities.

About Jayant Agro-Organics Ltd.

Jayant Agro-Organics Ltd. is a global leader in castor oil-based and specialty chemicals. For 70+ years, the group has led innovation in castor seed processing, sustainability initiatives, and end-to-end value chain development. With a strong R&D focus and farmer-first approach, Jayant Agro continues to shape a greener, more inclusive industrial future.

Website: https://www.jayantagro.com/

For more information, mail to n.mehta@mavcommgroup.com

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