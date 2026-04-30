Business News | SVC Reports Strong Growth with Rs. 43,693 Crores; Reinforces Customer Trust

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 30: SVC Co-operative Bank, one of India's prominent urban cooperative banks, has reported a strong and stable financial performance for the year ended March 31, 2026, highlighting its continued growth and resilience in a dynamic banking environment.

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The Bank's total business reached Rs.43,693 Crores, underlining its expanding presence and deepening customer relationships across markets. As per the audited financial results, deposits rose significantly to Rs. 24,956 Crores from Rs. 22,380 Crores in the previous year, reflecting sustained customer trust and a growing deposit base. Advances also showed healthy growth, increasing to Rs.18,737 Crores from Rs. 16,973 Crores, indicating the Bank's active role in supporting credit demand and economic activity. The simultaneous rise in deposits and advances points to a well-balanced growth strategy.

The Bank reported a Net Profit of Rs. 205 Crores for the financial year. The profit remains robust and demonstrates the Bank's ability to maintain steady earnings amid evolving sectoral conditions. The performance reflects disciplined operations and a focus on long-term sustainability. On the asset quality front, Gross NPA stood at 2.69%, while Net NPA was at 0.96%. The Bank continues to focus on prudent risk management and strengthening recovery mechanisms. Notably, the Capital Adequacy Ratio (CRAR) improved to 15.48%, reinforcing the Bank's solid capital position and ability to support future growth.

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Mr. Durgesh S. Chandavarkar, Chairman, SVC Bank, said "The Bank's performance reflects the continued trust of our customers and the strength of our governance-led approach. Even in a dynamic environment, we have remained focused on stability, prudent growth, and long-term value creation. We will continue to build on this foundation while strengthening our role in the cooperative banking sector."

The Bank shared its audited performance highlights through official communication channels, receiving positive feedback from customers and stakeholders. This response reflects continued confidence in the Bank's transparency, governance standards, and consistent delivery.

With its guiding philosophy, "Your Trust, Our Strength," SVC Co-operative Bank has reaffirmed its commitment to customer-centric banking and sustainable expansion. Going forward, the Bank aims to strengthen its digital offerings, enhance service quality, and broaden its reach, while carefully navigating sectoral challenges. The overall performance underscores its steady progress as a reliable institution in the cooperative banking space.

About SVC Bank

Set up in 1906, SVC Bank is a 119-year-rich institution that has contributed significantly to the development of the co-operative movement in India for over a century. Today, the Bank is one of the oldest and most recognised names in the country's co-operative banking space. SVC is a Multi-State Scheduled Co-operative Bank with its presence across 10 States & 1 Union Territory - Maharashtra, Karnataka, Goa, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Delhi, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Tamil Nadu. Total Business of the Bank is at Rs. 43,693 Crores as on March 31, 2026 and Net Profit stands at Rs. 205 Crores. Gross NPA stood at 2.69% while Net NPA stood at 0.96%. Time and again, the Bank has proven its strong fundamentals and efficiency parameters.

Headquartered in Mumbai, the Bank has a vast network of 203 branches, 220 ATMs and an employee strength of over 2,500. The Bank offers the entire gamut of services across Retail, Corporate and International Banking. The Bank's performance and innovation have been recognised through several recent industry awards. SVC Bank was awarded Best Urban Co-operative Bank, Best Cyber Security Initiative and Digital Banking Innovation of the Year at the 3rd Rashtriya Urban Cooperative Banking Summit & Awards 2026. SVC Bank received three distinguished recognitions at IBA's Annual Banking Technology Conference, Expo & Citations 2024-25, conducted on January 9th, 2026 in Mumbai: Best Fintech & DPI Adoption (Winner) in the Co-operative Sector Banks category, Best Tech Talent (Winner) in the Co-operative Sector Banks category and Best Technology Bank (Special Mention) in the Co-operative Sector Banks category. The Bank was awarded the Leader Award at the 9th All India UCB Summit & Awards, 2025, the Best HR Transformation and Best Audit Transformation Awards at the FCBA Awards 2025, and the Gold Award for the Bank's Wall Calendar for the Year 2025 & the Consolation Award for the Bank's Annual Report F.Y. 2024-25, at the 15th PRCI Excellence Awards 2025. In addition, earlier honours include the Banco Blue Ribbon 2024 Award for excellence in the Urban Co-operative Bank category. The Bank was also felicitated at the Rashtriya Coop Samman Samaroh 2025 with the titles of Best Urban Co-operative Bank, Best Multi-State Urban Co-operative Bank and Best Chairperson of the Year awarded to Shri. Durgesh Chandavarkar. SVC Bank was recently awarded the prestigious 'Most Innovative CFO' Award at the Silver Feather Awards 2025 - 6th Edition and ET Now's "Best Organisations to Work 2025". These accolades reflect the Bank's leadership in co-operative banking, commitment to technology and people, and its role in advancing financial inclusion.

SVC Bank website: www.svc.bank.in.

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