Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 9 (ANI): Tablez, a leading Abu Dhabi based retail and F&B group. plans to launch a proprietary retail chain of toys in India by rebranding its existing stores into spaces of experience and entertainment for kids and parents.

The company owns 15 toy stores housing products of international toy brands in malls located in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Ghaziabad, Pune and Chennai. It has an additional six stores lined up for opening before the end of Q1 2022.

"Having invested over Rs 300 crore in the Indian retail market, we at Tablez are especially bullish about the prospects of India's toy sector," said Adeeb Ahamed, Managing Director of Tablez India.

"We will be furthering our investments in the sector in line with our vision to innovate value and deliver world-class experiences to the Indian consumer."

Tablez currently operates 55 brand stores in India and plans to expand the number to 250 over the next five years. The company will unveil a new toy retail brand in coming weeks.

Ahamed said the Indian toy market is evolving fast. "Through our new stores and e-commerce channels, we aim to apply our learnings to build outlets that can double up as both shopping and entertainment avenues for kids and parents."

Tablez, which has introduced leading global brands in F&B, toys, lifestyle and apparel to India, is the master franchise of brands like Desigual, Build-A-Bear, GO Sport, YOYOSO, Cold Stone Creamery, and Galito's.

In addition, the company has developed its home-grown brand Bloomsbury's and aims to replicate its success on the toys front as well.

(ANI)

