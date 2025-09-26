BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 26: TAC InfoSec Limited (NSE: TAC), a leading global cybersecurity firm, has appointed two internationally recognized leaders as independent directors to the board of its Web3 subsidiary, CyberScope Web3 Security Inc.

Joining the board are Geordan Pursglove, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of LIXTE Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: LIXT), and His Excellency Hector Balderas, former Attorney General of New Mexico.

The appointments are part of TAC InfoSec's strategy to strengthen CyberScope's corporate governance and align the subsidiary with global standards, as the company expands its presence in the rapidly growing blockchain and Web3 security markets.

Pursglove brings extensive experience from his leadership of a Nasdaq-listed company, with a career focused on corporate governance, investor engagement, and scaling businesses internationally.

Balderas, a widely respected U.S. statesman and policy leader, adds deep expertise in governance, law, and regulatory oversight. He also serves as an Independent Director on the board of TAC InfoSec's U.S. subsidiary, TAC Security Inc.

"We are honored to welcome Geordan Pursglove and His Excellency Hector Balderas to the Board of CyberScope Web3 Security Inc.," said Trishneet Arora, Founder, Chairman & CEO of TAC Security. "Their global experience in governance, capital markets, and public service strengthens CyberScope's ability to set new benchmarks in Web3 and blockchain security."

CyberScope has emerged as one of the most active players in Web3 security, working with blockchain projects worldwide on smart contract audits, KYC/AML verification, and digital asset security. The addition of Pursglove and Balderas underlines TAC InfoSec's commitment to building a board of international standing to support the subsidiary's global ambitions.

