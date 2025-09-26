Seoul, September 26: A 35-year-old man strangled his pregnant wife to death after she refused to have sex with him, just three months into their marriage. The murder took place at their home in Seoul’s Gangseo District, where he exploited her vulnerability while she was under the influence of alcohol and sleeping pills. The court noted that he later pretended to grieve at her funeral and attempted to cover up his crime by deleting evidence. The judge highlighted the severity of the act, stating that the "victim’s fear and pain are unimaginable." The Seoul Southern District Court has now sentenced the man to 25 years in prison for the brutal murder.

As per The Korea Times report, the victim had repeatedly expressed her wish to divorce after confiding to friends that she regretted marrying Seo due to his excessive sexual demands. The court found that this revelation fueled his rage, prompting him to commit the premeditated killing. Prosecutors had sought life imprisonment, describing the act as motivated by reasons "no reasonable person could possibly accept." South Korea: 15 Injured As KF-16 Fighter Jet Accidentally Drops 8 Bombs on Village During Military Drill in Pocheon, CCTV Footage Surfaces.

As per the report, investigators revealed that Seo meticulously attempted to conceal the crime by deleting the home camera application and changing his wife’s phone password. He also initially claimed the death was accidental during an argument. However, autopsy results showed the presence of the sleeping pill doxylamine and a blood alcohol concentration of 0.024 per cent, contradicting his claims. World War 3 Fears: North Korea Says Ready To Take Military Action Against ‘Any’ Threats From US, Japan, South Korea.

As per The Korea Times report, Judge Jang Chan highlighted the inhumane and calculating nature of Seo’s actions, stating that the victim’s terror and betrayal in her final moments were "beyond measure." The court emphasised that his attempts to minimise and cover up the crime only deepened the suffering of the victim’s family.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (The Korea Times), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

