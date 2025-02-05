New Delhi, February 5 : Global cybersecurity firm TAC Security has announced the acquisition of CyberScope, a leading Web3 security company specializing in smart contract audits and blockchain vulnerability assessments. According to TAC Security, CyberScope, with a client base of over 3,000 and a track record of 2,780 audits securing assets worth USD 134 billion, brings extensive expertise in blockchain security. Following the acquisition, TAC Security's total client base has grown to over 6,000, with plans to reach 10,000 customers by 2026.

With this acquisition, TAC Security becomes the first vulnerability management company to introduce Web3 security and smart contract audits into its portfolio. CyberScope's auditing tools--Cyberscan, Similarityscan, Safescan, and Signaturescan--will be integrated into TAC Security's ESOF platform, providing enhanced protection for blockchain-based applications.

CyberScope's industry-recognized Audit Badge, issued in partnership with CoinMarketCap, further strengthens TAC Security's credibility in Web3 security. Sam Altman India Visit: OpenAI CEO Says India Very Important for AI Journey and Company's Second Biggest Market Globally.

The partnership allows TAC Security to cross-sell its existing cybersecurity solutions to CyberScope's clients while offering CyberScope's smart contract auditing services to TAC Security's enterprise customers. The acquisition adds USD 1.2 million in revenue to TAC Security's growth strategy, aligning with its ambitious expansion plans in Europe and other key markets.

CyberScope's strong presence in Europe strengthens TAC Security's global footprint, allowing it to meet the rising demand for blockchain security solutions. Trishneet Arora, Founder and CEO of TAC Security, said, "The acquisition of CyberScope propels TAC Security toward becoming the world's largest vulnerability management company. With CyberScope's 3,000+ clients, we are rapidly advancing toward our 10,000-client goal by 2026."

He added, "As Web3 security gains prominence amid regulatory shifts under the Trump administration, CyberScope's expertise in smart contract audits enhances our ability to secure blockchain ecosystems. This strategic move solidifies our leadership in the next era of vulnerability management."

The acquisition comes at a crucial time for the blockchain sector. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has approved Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs, including offerings by BlackRock and Fidelity. Additionally, post-election policies under the Trump administration promise a national Bitcoin reserve while rejecting Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs).

These developments highlight the growing importance of Web3 security, further validating TAC Security's strategic expansion. Elon Musk-Run xAI May Soon Allow Users To Personalise Grok.

CyberScope's CEO Thanos Tsavlis said, "This acquisition marks a seismic shift in the Web3 security landscape! By teaming up with TAC Security, we're unlocking unparalleled potential to dominate the blockchain security space. Their global leadership and industry-leading vulnerability management solutions, combined with our expertise in smart contract audits, will redefine the future of cybersecurity. This is just the beginning of an unstoppable journey!"

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)