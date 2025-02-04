Elon Musk-run xAI may soon offer its users the ability to personalise AI chatbot Grok. The update is shared by X Daily News on February 4, 2025. It hints at changes to how Grok interacts with users. The feature is expected to enhance the user experience by allowing more user-friendly responses and interactions. There are speculations that the personalisation feature on Grok might be introduced for iOS users. Grok Android App Now Open for Testing in India, Australia, Canada, Saudi Arabia and Philippines, xAI Invites 1,000 First Users to Use Mobile App, Share Feedback.

xAI May Soon Allow To Personalise Grok

NEWS: you will soon be able to personalize Grok. https://t.co/XVXAZ7nxX6 pic.twitter.com/eNYBc8yORL — X Daily News (@xDaily) February 3, 2025

