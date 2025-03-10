PNN

New Delhi [India], March 10: SOG Grandmasters Series' unique "Phygital" tournament structure in mind sports is growing massively with North and East Zone lined up as the next battleground Pune's Tanaji Bhimaji Gargote, 43, has been crowned the Indian Rummy Grandmaster (IRG) champion at the West Zone Finals of the SOG Grandmasters Series, South Asia's first-ever Mind Sports Championship. His remarkable consistency across all four rounds of intense competition secured his victory, standing out among the best strategic minds in the region.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission: Centre To Announce 2% DA Hike for Central Government Employees Before Holi 2025? What Was the Dearness Allowance Raise in March Last Year? Check Details.

The SOG Grandmasters Series has witnessed an overwhelming response, with over 150,000 online registrations across its three disciplines--Indian Chess Masters (ICM), Indian Rummy Grandmasters (IRG), and Indian Chess Masters for the Blind (ICMB). The West Zone Finals, held in Mumbai, were a grand affair, graced by Maharashtra's Information Technology and Cultural Minister Ashish Shelar, cricketing stalwart and West Zone Brand Ambassador Ajinkya Rahane, and two-time World Rapid Chess Champion Padma Shri Koneru Humpy, who also serves as the Brand Ambassador of the SOG Grandmasters Series.

After grueling online qualifiers and fierce battles in the zonal finals, Tanaji Gargote clinched the top rank in IRG, followed by Rank 2 winner Manish Jayprakash Sahare and Rank 3 winner Mangesh Kesu Machhi, both of whom displayed remarkable skill and strategy throughout the tournament.

Also Read | Thane Shocker: Man Thrashes 53-Year-Old Mother After She Refuses To Give Him Money for Drugs in Maharashtra, Case Registered.

Reflecting on his victory, Tanaji Gargote shared, "Winning the Indian Rummy Grandmasters title is an incredible moment for me. Holding the trophy after such a challenging competition was truly special. It is inspiring to see Rummy recognized as a competitive mind sport, and I hope this platform continues to encourage more players to showcase their skills. I also extend my heartfelt congratulations to all the winners in Indian Chess Masters and Indian Chess Masters for the Blind, who have demonstrated immense dedication and excellence."

The West Zone Finals also saw intense competition across all disciplines. In the Indian Chess Masters (ICM) Men's category, Jval Saurin Patel secured Rank 1, followed by Md Nubairshah Shaikh in Rank 2 and Wagh Suyog in Rank 3. In the ICM Women's category, Ashita Jain emerged victorious with Rank 1, while Swera Ana Braganca and Dnyanada Unmesh Gujarathi secured Rank 2 and Rank 3, respectively. Meanwhile, in the Indian Chess Masters for the Blind (ICMB), Darpan Inani claimed Rank 1, followed by Aryan B Joshi in Rank 2 and Kakade Atul in Rank 3.

With the successful conclusion of the West Zone Finals, the SOG Grandmasters Series has now completed two out of its four regional competitions. The tournament will now shift its focus to the North and East Zones, with registrations opening soon for competitors across all three disciplines.

The rise of mind sports in India is gaining significant momentum, with the SOG Grandmasters Series setting new benchmarks and creating champions across various formats. As the series progresses, it continues to reinforce the growing recognition of cognitive skill-based sports, offering a mainstream platform for players to excel at a national level.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)