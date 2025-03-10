Thane, March 10: A case has been registered against a man for allegedly beating up his 53-year-old mother after she refused to give him money for drugs in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Monday.

Based on a complaint, the Badlapur police on Saturday registered a case against the 22-year-old accused under sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt) and 118(1) (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous means) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, an official said.

He said that the accused allegedly demanded money from his mother for drugs on the morning of March 6, and when she refused, he kicked her and beat her with a rod. The woman sustained injuries to her eyes, the official said, adding that a probe is underway and no one has been arrested in the case.