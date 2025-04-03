MD Binay Prakash bringing reality to the concept of Modi ji "Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat"

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], April 3: Ranchi's food lovers have much to celebrate, thanks to the visionary leadership of Binay Prakash, MD of popular hotel Le Lac Sarovar Portico. A passionate food connoisseur, Prakash has been curating authentic regional food festivals, transforming the hotel into a cultural and culinary hotspot. Kashmir's rich flavors to Kerala's coastal zest and Rajasthan's royal spreads, each festival celebrates India's diverse gastronomic heritage.

A South Indian Feast: Dosa to Payasam

Le Lac recently hosted a grand South Indian Food Festival, bringing the delicacies of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana to Ranchi. The menu featured:

* Tamil Nadu: Chettinad Chicken, Kothu Parotta, Madras Curry and crispy Dosas with chutneys.

* Kerala: Appam with Stew, Malabar Prawn Curry, Meen Pollichathu and Ada Pradhaman.

* Karnataka: Bisi Bele Bath, Ragi Mudde with Soppu Saaru, Mysore Pak and Neer Dosa.

* Andhra & Telangana: Gongura Mutton, Pesarattu Dosa, Tamarind Rice and Hyderabadi Double Ka Meetha.

This festival recreated the South Indian experience with traditional decor, Carnatic Music & staff in ethnic attire, making it an immersive cultural affair!

A Journey through Kashmiri & Rajasthani Delicacies

Earlier, the hotel hosted a Kashmiri Food Festival, featuring Rogan Josh, Yakhni Pulao, Gushtaba and Noon Chai, with traditional Kashmiri decor and staff in Pherans. Before that, a Rajasthani festival brought Dal Baati Churma, Laal Maas, Gatte Ki Sabzi, Ker Sangri and Ghewar to Ranchi, offering a taste of Rajasthan's regal dining culture.

A North-East Indian Food Festival

The next culinary adventure at Le Lac Sarovar Portico will highlight the underrepresented flavors of North-East India, featuring:

* Nagaland: Smoked Pork with Bamboo Shoot

* Manipur: Eromba (fermented fish and vegetable stew)

* Assam: Masor Tenga (sour fish curry)

* Sikkim: Momos and Thukpa

* Meghalaya: Jadoh (Khasi-style rice and meat dish)

Beyond Food: An Unforgettable Experience

At Le Lac Sarovar Portico, food festivals go beyond taste - they celebrate culture. Thematic decor, authentic regional music, and traditionally dressed staff create an immersive experience, making each festival a journey through India's culinary diversity.

For Ranchi's food lovers, Le Lac Sarovar Portico has become the city's gateway to India's rich culinary heritage. With the North-East festival on the horizon, Ranchi's next gastronomic adventure awaits!

