Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 15 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that the rollout of the 10 lakhth vehicle from Tata Motors' Lucknow plant marks a defining moment in the state's journey towards becoming a global manufacturing hub.

Flagging off the milestone vehicle, the Chief Minister termed the occasion a moment of immense pride and joy, highlighting the significance of the achievement in the company's 34-year journey.

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"Today is a moment of immense pride and joy for all of us. In its illustrious 34-year journey, Tata Motors has launched its 10 lakhth bus from its Lucknow plant. I heartily congratulate the Tata Group and all the employees working here," he said.

He added that the development reflects the growing industrial strength of the state and its increasing role in India's manufacturing ecosystem.

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"This flag-off ceremony is not merely an industrial milestone but a launchpad for a historic journey that will help establish India and Uttar Pradesh as a global manufacturing hub," he said.

Congratulating the Tata Group leadership, including Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran, and the employees, Adityanath said the achievement will contribute to prosperity and economic growth in the region.

CM Yogi stated, "This is not merely a milestone; it symbolizes that defining moment which is propelling a new India and a new Uttar Pradesh toward greater heights. And I can say that this flight is not meant to stop, but to reach the heights of the sky--where prosperity can be brought to every face. Therefore, on this occasion, I wholeheartedly extend my congratulations and appreciation to the Chairman of the Tata Group, Natarajan Chandrasekaran, and his entire team for taking the group to new heights".

Meanwhile, Tata Group Chairman Chandrasekaran during the event also outlined the company's expansion plans, stating that Tata Motors aims to produce 20 lakh vehicles from the Lucknow facility over the next five years.

"I'm very sure that the 20th lakh vehicles will happen within the next five years because there is a lot of growth," he said.

He noted that the company's portfolio has expanded significantly, with plans to manufacture not only diesel vehicles but also CNG, electric, and in the future, hydrogen-powered buses and trucks from the facility.

Chandrasekaran described the Lucknow plant as a symbol of strong partnership between the Tata Group and the state government.

"It is a journey of partnership and trust between the Tata Group and the state of Uttar Pradesh," he said.

Highlighting the group's broader presence, he said Tata Consultancy Services currently employs 20,000 professionals in the state, a number expected to double to 40,000 in the next five years. The group overall has around 30,000 employees in Uttar Pradesh, including about 5,000 at Tata Motors.

He also pointed to social initiatives such as water body regeneration in Mathura and skill development programmes, along with the launch of an AI technology centre of excellence in Gorakhpur. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)