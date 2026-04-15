Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah declined to cut a tricolour-themed ribbon during an inauguration event in Srinagar on Wednesday, April 15, opting instead to remove and fold it as a mark of respect. The incident occurred at the ‘Know Your Artisans’ event held at Kashmir Haat and was captured on video, later circulating widely on social media.

Abdullah was accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary and other officials when the ribbon’s saffron, white, and green design drew his attention just before the scheduled inauguration. Farooq Abdullah Escapes Unhurt After Man Opens Fire at Wedding in Jammu and Kashmir, Video Surfaces.

Omar Abdullah Avoids Cutting Tricolour Ribbon, Folds It Respectfully

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister @OmarAbdullah refuses to cut the ribbon in colours of the Indian National Flag at an event pic.twitter.com/DNQIm2hjzw — Shreya Upadhyaya (@ShreyaOpines) April 15, 2026

STORY | Omar Abdullah refuses to cut inaugural ribbon in tricolour stripes, asks organisers to keep it with respect Faced with an inaugural ribbon in saffron, white and green stripes, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday refused to cut it and instead… pic.twitter.com/wuv5jf8uX3 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 15, 2026

As he approached the ribbon, Abdullah paused and asked officials to untie it from both ends rather than cut it. He then folded the ribbon and instructed that it be kept aside respectfully. The inauguration proceeded without the ceremonial ribbon-cutting.

The brief moment was recorded by media personnel present at the venue and quickly gained traction online, drawing attention to the Chief Minister’s decision. 'Message of Unity': PM Narendra Modi Praises Omar Abdullah’s Visit to Gujarat’s Sabarmati Riverfront and Statue of Unity (View Post).

The gesture also reflects sensitivity to laws governing the use of national symbols. Under the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971, acts that show disrespect to the Indian national flag are punishable.

While court rulings have clarified that using tricolour designs on objects such as cakes or decorations does not necessarily constitute an offence, cutting an item resembling the flag could invite controversy.

Following the removal of the ribbon, Abdullah continued with the inauguration of the artisan-focused event at Kashmir Haat in central Srinagar. The programme aims to promote local craftsmanship and support artisans from across the region.

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