Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 12 (ANI): The Tata Motors Group global wholesales in the third quarter including Jaguar Land Rover were at 2.78 lakh, up one per cent as compared to Q3 FY20.

Global wholesales of all Tata Motors' commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range were at 90,365 units, lower by 4 per cent over Q3 FY20.

Global wholesales of all passenger vehicles in Q3 FY21 were at 1.88 lakh, higher by 4 per cent as compared to the same period last fiscal year.

Global wholesales for Jaguar Land Rover were 1.19 lakh vehicles. The JLR number for Q3 FY21 includes CJLR volumes of 17,078 units.

Jaguar wholesales for the quarter were 22,466 vehicles while Land Rover wholesales totalled 97,192 units, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

CJLR is a joint venture between JLR and Chery Automobiles, and is an unconsolidated subsidiary for JLR. (ANI)

