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Agency News Agency News Business News | TestMu AI Launches Kane CLI, the New Browser Automation Tool Built for AI Agents and Developers Get latest articles and stories on Business at LatestLY. San Francisco (California) [US] / Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 29: TestMu AI (formerly LambdaTest), the world's first full-stack Agentic Quality Engineering platform, today announced the launch of Kane CLI, a new browser automation tool that runs directly from the terminal. Kane CLI is the first tool designed simultaneously for human developers and AI coding agents, closing the gap between code generation and verified browser execution.

PRNewswire

San Francisco (California) [US] / Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 29: TestMu AI (formerly LambdaTest), the world's first full-stack Agentic Quality Engineering platform, today announced the launch of Kane CLI, a new browser automation tool that runs directly from the terminal. Kane CLI is the first tool designed simultaneously for human developers and AI coding agents, closing the gap between code generation and verified browser execution.

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- The terminal-native browser verification tool ships today with native support for Claude Code, Codex CLI, Cursor, and Gemini CLI, and it's free to start

AI coding agents have transformed how software gets written, as AI agents are shipping code faster than any QA team can click through flows manually. Features ship from prompts. Bugs get fixed in seconds. But the development loop has never fully closed: no agent can open a browser and verify that what it built actually works. That step still falls to a human. Kane CLI is built to close this loop.

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Teams build features, spot bugs, ship code, and run agents. Kane CLI is the verification layer for all of it. Developers and QA engineers describe the flow and get pass or fail with a full step trace and screenshot before the PR goes up. Designers and PMs verify fixes and broken flows without filing a ticket or waiting for a developer, then drop the shareable evidence link straight into Slack or Jira.

AI agents like Claude Code, Codex CLI, Cursor, and Gemini CLI build a feature; Kane CLI is the missing tool that tells them whether it actually works in the local Chrome browser.

Key Capabilities of Kane CLI include:

- Intent-based browser control: Operates purely on intent, requiring no selectors or underlying code.- Resilient runs: Kane CLI does not return halfway. It adapts and pushes through, up to 50 steps per flow, until the full journey is verified. Other tools break on the first change. Kane CLI finishes the run.- Playwright export: Converts plain English test flows into native Playwright test code with one command.- Automated bug discovery: Actively monitors and surfaces unexpected behaviors while the test flow is running.- Vision-based dynamic waiting: Detects loaders and animations on screen before acting. Not network-based. Handles canvas, Shadow DOM, and element frameworks that cannot be resolved.- Ask the tool for OTPs and CAPTCHAs: When an automated flow hits an OTP screen or a CAPTCHA, it does not fail silently. Kane CLI pauses, asks the human to handle that one step, and then continues the run. For AI agents, this is human-in-the-loop without stopping the entire workflow.- Two-way script migration: Convert existing Playwright or Selenium scripts to Kane CLI. Convert Kane CLI tests back to Playwright. No rewrite from scratch.- Inbuilt Test Manager sync: Every test case created locally is also saved remotely. Shareable proof attached automatically.CI/CD ready: Runs headlessly in GitHub Actions, GitLab CI, Jenkins, and Bitbucket Pipelines. Standard exit codes plug into pipeline control flow without any custom scripting.Contextual authoring: Give Kane CLI context about your app, and it authors parallel test cases across multiple browser sessions from a single prompt.Three Ways to Run

Kane CLI ships with three modes so humans and agents can consume it the same way from the same terminal.

- Interactive TUI - No arguments needed. A full terminal UI opens for exploring, iterating, and chaining tests across a live browser session.- Headless CLI - Add --headless for scriptable, display-free runs. Built for shell scripts and CI pipelines.- Agent Mode - Add --agent --headless. Outputs structured NDJSON that Claude Code, Codex CLI, and Gemini CLI read natively to decide what to do next.Asad Khan, CEO & Co-Founder, TestMu AI, said, "For years, the bottleneck in software was writing the code. Vibe coding removed that. Teams are shipping more software, faster, than at any point in the history of our industry. But it exposed a new bottleneck most teams haven't named yet: trust. Every feature that ships from a prompt is a feature nobody has actually verified. At agentic speed, 'a human will click through it later' is not a plan -- it's a liability, compounding at the speed of AI. It's a growing pile of unverified work. That's why we built Kane CLI. One terminal command, a real browser, pass or fail. Software has always trusted the people who wrote it. Now, for the first time, it has to trust the machines. Kane CLI is how trust scales in the agentic era."

As part of its launch, TestMu AI is offering bonus credits for the first three months to teams that activate a paid plan during the introductory period. The offer is designed to give engineering and quality teams full access to Kane CLI's cloud capabilities.

Kane CLI is available today, free to start. Install via npm or brew, log in, and run your first flow.

Installation command for Kane CLI via npm - npm install -g @testmuai/kane-cli

Installation command for Kane CLI via Homebrew - brew install LambdaTest/kane/kane-cli

Or building with an AI agent? Point it to testmuai.com/kane-cli/agents.md

For a quick start, visit the docs at testmuai.com/support/docs/kane-cli-introduction/ and to learn more, visit testmuai.com/kane-cli

About TestMu AI (Formerly LambdaTest)

TestMu AI is the world's first Agentic AI-powered Quality Engineering platform, designed to enable organizations to automate and scale testing with intelligence at its core. By combining autonomous capabilities with seamless integration across modern development workflows, TestMu AI empowers teams to deliver faster, more reliable, and secure software in an AI-first world.

For more information, visit https://www.testmuai.com/

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