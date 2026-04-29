Mira Road Stabbing Case: ATS Probes Alleged ISIS Links, Handwritten Note Recovered From Zeab Zubair Ansari’s Home

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New Delhi, April 29: The investigation into the Mira Road stabbing case in Mumbai has intensified, with the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) examining alleged radical links and newly-recovered material from the accused man Zeab Zubair Ansari’s residence. According to sources, in a purported handwritten letter recovered from Zeab Zubair Ansari's home, the accused, allegedly wrote, “I gave bait to ISIS.” The note also reportedly contained a hand-drawn ISIS flag along with several extremist statements, including warnings such as “Lone wolves will pounce on you” and references to “jihad in Bilad al-Hind.”

The contents of the letter, as per sources, also allegedly included appeals urging youth to join the Islamic State without concern for their families, and statements describing followers as “Ghuraba (outsiders)". Investigators are treating the document as a crucial piece of evidence, though its authenticity and context are still under examination. Mira Road ‘Lone Wolf’ Attack: Former US-Educated Teacher Arrested; Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Confirms Incident As Case of ‘Self-Radicalisation’ (Watch Video).

Officials from the ATS said that the accused had allegedly formatted one of his mobile phones in an attempt to destroy evidence. Sources added that he is also believed to have disposed of another phone, which is currently being traced by the investigating agencies.

The case stems from a brutal knife attack in Mumbai’s Mira Road area, where two security guards were seriously injured. The accused is alleged to have first approached one of the guards seeking directions to a mosque, before returning later and confronting the victims over their religious identity. Mumbai Stabbing Attack: 2 Men Stabbed After Being Asked To Recite ‘Kalma’ in Naya Nagar, Accused Arrested.

According to police accounts, the attacker allegedly forced the victims to recite religious phrases and, when they failed to comply, carried out the assault. Both the guard and his supervisor sustained serious injuries in the attack.

The accused was arrested within hours of the incident from a rented accommodation located close to the crime scene. During a search of the premises, investigators recovered a laptop, religious literature, and handwritten notes, which are now being analysed by forensic experts.

Authorities have stated that the probe is ongoing, with multiple agencies working to verify the alleged links, digital evidence, and the contents of the recovered materials as part of a broader investigation into the motive behind the attack.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 29, 2026 03:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).