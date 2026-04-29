Australian Minister Tony Burke Says He Is a Big Shah Rukh Khan Fan, Calls ‘Om Shanti Om’ His Favourite Bollywood Movie (Watch Video)

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Australia’s Minister for Home Affairs, Tony Burke, has publicly shared his deep admiration for Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan, naming the 2007 blockbuster Om Shanti Om as his favourite film of all time. Speaking during a recent appearance on the Indian Link podcast, Burke highlighted the personal and cultural impact of Indian cinema on his life. Karan Johar Announces ‘Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna’ Web Series; Reflects on Film’s Polarising 2006 Release.

Tony Burke Admits He is a ‘Massive’ Shah Rukh Khan Fan

In a conversation with host Pawan Luthra, Burke did not hesitate to identify himself as a devoted follower of the man often referred to as "King Khan." The Minister’s enthusiasm for Indian cinema was evident from the start of the interview. “I am a big Shah Rukh Khan fan, so let me start with that,” Burke stated, setting a light-hearted tone for a discussion that touched on various Bollywood classics. He also expressed significant appreciation for Oscar-winning music composer A.R. Rahman, noting a particular fondness for his soundtracks.

Tony Burke’s Special Appeal of ‘Om Shanti Om’

While Burke listed several films he enjoyed, he singled out Om Shanti Om as his ultimate choice. Directed by Farah Khan and featuring the debut of Deepika Padukone, the film is a vibrant tribute to the "masala" style of filmmaking.

Burke specifically referenced a famous dialogue from the movie that has stayed with him: “Simple happy endings… if it’s not happy, it’s not the end, the story is not over yet.” He noted that the line holds special relevance in today’s world, which he described as going through a "difficult phase," offering a message of hope that transcends entertainment.

Australian Minister Tony Burke is a SRKian Just Like Us

The Home Minister of Australia, Hon. Tony Burke, is a huge fan of @iamsrk ❤️🔥 Wake me up when your favorite star has a country’s Home Minister as a fan 🔥 pic.twitter.com/aND8EgJPE1 — SRKian Faizy ( FAN ) (@SrkianFaizy9955) April 28, 2026

Cultural Ties and Australian Connections

The Minister also praised other Bollywood staples, including the historical epic Jodhaa Akbar and the sports drama Chak De! India. He noted that Chak De! India holds personal significance because much of it was filmed across Australian cities like Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane. In a humorous moment during the podcast, Luthra asked if Burke had supported India in the film’s climactic hockey match against Australia. Burke laughed, admitting he still backed Australia for that match, though he confessed to cheering for India in the 2001 classic Lagaan. Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘King’ Release Date: SRK Starrer Faces IMAX Screen Crunch Against Hollywood Releases; INR 500 Crore Breakeven Target Set.

Strengthening India-Australia Relations

Burke’s public endorsement of Bollywood highlights the growing "soft power" of Indian cinema in Australia, which is home to a large and influential Indian diaspora. As the Australian government continues to seek deeper economic and cultural ties with India, such shared cultural touchstones serve as an informal but effective bridge between the two nations.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 29, 2026 03:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).