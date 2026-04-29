Mizoram Board HSSLC Result 2026 Out at mbse.edu.in or mbseonline.com; Know Steps To Check Class 12 Scores

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The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) officially declared the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) Class 12 results today, April 29. This year's data reflects a robust academic performance, with an overall pass percentage of 87.67 per cent. Students who appeared for the examinations can now access their digital marksheets via official portals, SMS, and DigiLocker.

Detailed Performance Breakdown of Mizoram Board HSSLC Result 2026

Out of the 12,243 students who sat for the 2026 exams, a total of 10,734 successfully cleared the requirements. The gender distribution among those who passed is nearly balanced:

Male Students: 4,915 passed out of 5,605 (87.7 per cent pass rate).

4,915 passed out of 5,605 (87.7 per cent pass rate). Female Students: 5,819 passed out of 6,638 (87.66 per cent pass rate).

The Board also reported that 115 candidates have been placed in the "compartmental" category, providing them a second opportunity to clear specific subjects. Meanwhile, 1,394 students were unsuccessful in this session. CISCE Results 2026 Date and Time: When and Where To Check ICSE Class 10, ISC Class 12 Scores Online.

Category-Wise Success Rates

The MBSE highlighted a distinction between student categories in this year's results:

Main Category: Recorded a high success rate of 87.76 per cent.

Recorded a high success rate of 87.76 per cent. Additional Category: Noted a pass rate of 74.03 per cent.

Multiple Channels for Result Verification

To manage the high volume of traffic, the Board has provided three primary methods for students to check their qualifying status:

Official Portals

Students can log in to mbse.edu.in or mbseonline.com using their Roll Number and Registration Number.

SMS Service

For those with limited internet access, results can be retrieved by texting MBSE12 [Roll Number] to 5676750. The system will respond with subject-wise marks. Telangana SSC Result 2026 Today: When and Where To Check TS Class 10 Scores.

DigiLocker Integration

Digital marksheets are available for download through the DigiLocker app. Students must navigate to the "Education" section, select "Mizoram Board of School Education," and provide their credentials to save a verified copy of their results.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NDTV), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 29, 2026 03:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).