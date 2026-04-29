Watermelon Price Crash in Navi Mumbai APMC: Fruit Selling As Low as INR 5 per Kg After Demand Plunges Following Pydhonie Family ‘Food Poisoning’ Deaths

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Watermelon prices have fallen sharply to as low as INR 5-7 per kilogram at the APMC Market Navi Mumbai following a sudden decline in demand after the deaths of four members of a Mumbai family last week. Traders at one of Asia’s largest wholesale agricultural markets reported heavy losses as buyers stayed away despite the peak summer season, NDTV reported.

The price drop comes after a suspected food poisoning case involving a family from south Mumbai. While watermelons typically sell at wholesale rates between INR 10 and INR 35 per kilogram, the current slump has pushed prices to unusually low levels, with retail rates also expected to be affected. Mumbai ‘Mysterious’ Deaths: What 4 Pydhonie Victims Ate Beyond Watermelon and What We Know About the Cause of Death.

South Mumbai 'Food Poisoning' Deaths: Family Deaths Under Investigation

The victims, Abdullah Dokadia (40), his wife Nasreen (35), and their daughters Ayesha (16) and Zaineb (13), fell ill after consuming food, including watermelon, during a family gathering at their residence.

According to officials, all four experienced severe vomiting and diarrhoea and died during treatment within hours. A preliminary post-mortem report has indicated suspected food poisoning as the cause of death. Mumbai ‘Mysterious’ Deaths: Can Watermelon Cause Food Poisoning? Experts Weigh In After 4 Die in Pydhonie.

A forensic team collected samples of all food items consumed during the gathering, including chicken pulav, watermelon, and drinking water, and sent them for analysis to determine the exact cause.

Investigators are also examining other possible angles. Police are reviewing financial records of the deceased and have not ruled out the possibility of stress-related factors. Statements from five guests who attended the gathering have been recorded. They told police they consumed the same meal but did not report any symptoms.

The incident has significantly affected consumer confidence, leading to a drop in watermelon demand across wholesale markets. Traders at Navi Mumbai APMC said the sudden decline has resulted in unsold stock and financial losses.

Watermelon is typically a high-demand fruit during summer, but the current situation has disrupted normal market patterns.

Authorities have emphasised that investigations are ongoing, and the exact source of the suspected contamination has not yet been confirmed. Officials are awaiting detailed forensic reports to establish whether the illness was linked specifically to the fruit or another food item. Until then, the case continues to impact both public perception and local fruit markets.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NDTV), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 29, 2026 03:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).