Business News | The Body Shop Introduces Limited Edition White Tea & Elderflower Range for Mother's Day

BusinessWire India

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], May 8: British-born ethical beauty brand The Body Shop has introduced its limited edition White Tea & Elderflower Bath & Body range. A light, refreshing collection thoughtfully crafted to celebrate Mother's Day, this range is designed to elevate everyday self-care into a luxurious sensory experience of love and appreciation.

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Infused with a delicately uplifting fruity-floral fragrance, the collection opens with crisp notes of tonic water, cucumber, and upcycled apple puree. The scent transitions into a soft heart of white tea, elderflower, and conference pear, settling into a comforting base of cedarwood and musk. The result is a fragrance that feels fresh, airy, and effortlessly indulgent, the perfect companion for the Indian summer.

Formulated with nourishing ingredients and lightweight textures, the range is designed for seamless everyday rituals. Whether chosen as a heartfelt gift or a self-indulgent treat, the collection celebrates quiet moments of care.

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The range includes:

- Bath & Shower Gel (250ml | INR 595): A gentle, refreshing cleanser enriched with Community Fair Trade (CFT) aloe vera and glycerin that leaves skin feeling clean, soft, and refreshed.- Body Butter (200ml | INR 1,695): A rich moisturizer delivering up to 96 hours of hydration, formulated with CFT Shea butter, sesame oil, sunflower seed oil, and cocoa butter.- Body Yogurt (200ml | INR 1,495): A lightweight, fast-absorbing gel-cream enriched with hyaluronic acid, community fair trade (CFT) almond milk, glycerin, CFT Shea butter, and CFT sweet almond oil. This vegan formulation delivers up to 48 hours of hydration and absorbs instantly even on damp skin, for a fresh, non-sticky feel.- Hand Cream (30ml | INR 595): A non-greasy, travel-friendly essential enriched with CFT shea butter and sweet almond oil for 48-hour hydration.- Fragrance Mist (100ml | INR 1,195): A light floral spritz designed for layering, perfect for an all-day, feel-good scent.Thoughtfully timed with the upcoming Mother's Day, the range lends itself as a meaningful gifting choice celebrating care, appreciation, and everyday indulgence. To elevate the gifting experience, The Body Shop has introduced curated options.

Celebrate Mother's Day with Bespoke Gifting

To elevate the Gifting experience, The Body Shop has introduced curated options tailored for Mother's Day:

- Pre-packed Gift Set: Shower Gel & Body Yogurt | INR 2,345: A curated duo combining gentle cleansing with lightweight hydration, perfect for everyday use or thoughtful gifting.- Pre-packed Gift Set: Fragrance Mist | INR 1,395: A beautifully presented Gift set featuring the collection's signature limited-edition mist. It is a thoughtful choice for those who love a lingering, floral trail, making it an effortless and sophisticated Mother's Day gesture.- Create Your Own (CYO) Gift Box: For a truly personal touch, customers can customize a bespoke Gift box with their favorite picks from the range.The White Tea & Elderflower range is available for a limited time exclusively across The Body Shop's retail stores and official online channels.

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