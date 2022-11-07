Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 7 (ANI/PNN): Thousands of runners participated in the most awaited and renowned event of the city of nawabs "Lucknow Run", the 4th edition of the event, held at famous GD Goenka Public School here on Sunday, Nov 6, 2022, Organised & Sponsored by a five star Hotel & Resort "The Centrum", in association with UP Tourism Dept and recognized by the 'World Athletics Association' and approved by 'U.P. Athletic Association'.

The event is an initiative of well-known social worker, sports lover and successful businessman Sarvesh Goel to promote general wellbeing and health culture. The event is held regularly to salute the spirit of Lucknow through 'Lucknow Run' which is an annual event and a step to give back something to the society.

This Marathon had 4 categories - 3km, 5 km, 10 km and 21.097 km. and had the same start and end point i.e., GD Goenka Public School, Lucknow, started at morning 05:30 am on Sunday, November 6, 2022.

The massive Lucknow Run, which attracted over two thousand participants of all age, ran well under the supervision and direction of a professional sports agency, which was on the scene to ensure a smooth transition from beginning to end.

All the winners and participants were awarded medals and certificates. The route plan of the half marathon was IAAF AIMS certified and was made keeping in mind the safety and convenience of the participants.

The event was marked by the presence of many important dignitaries like, Lt Gen Vivek Kashyap, Senior IAS Anil Kumar & Alok Kumar, IPS Piyush Mordia, Chairman Sahodaya Schools' Complex Lucknow Dr Jawaid Alam Khan, Regional Director Reserve Bank of India, Lucknow Dr. Balu Kenchappa, Principals and Educationists of renowned schools of Lucknow, and many more were part of the flag off and as participants graced the occasion.

The participants enjoyed the track and shared their wonderful experiences of running among the greenery spread all around in the mild cold of the November morning.

"Through this event, we want to spread the message of good health and prosperous lifestyle among people. One of the main objectives of this half marathon is to promote the culture of sports in the country and also to make them aware of ensuring the good health of their surroundings and environment," said Sarvesh Goel, The Chairman of Mansingh Goel group and the Promoter of The Centrum.

Lucknow, Jaitnder Singh (1:20:53) in the male category and Balbinder Kaur (1:59:21) in the female category were declared winners in the 21-km run category. Saiyuv Khan (33:41) and Isha Sharma (46:40) were the winners of the 10 km run category in male and female category respectively. The result and list of participants can be availed from the official website of the Lucknow Run Half Marathon's event

i.e www.lucknowrun.com, under the results section.

This story has been provided by PNN.

