Uttarakhand Government Announces ‘No Vehicle Day’, Work-From-Home Shift and 50% Reduction in CM’s Official Vehicle Fleet Amid Fuel Conservation Drive

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The Uttarakhand government has announced a series of austerity and fuel-saving measures, including a proposed “No Vehicle Day,” promotion of work-from-home arrangements and a 50 percent reduction in the Chief Minister’s official vehicle fleet. The steps were announced amid growing concerns over global fuel supply pressures and rising energy costs linked to ongoing geopolitical tensions in West Asia.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said the measures were aimed at conserving fuel, reducing unnecessary expenditure and encouraging sustainable practices across government departments and the public. The announcements follow Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent appeal for austerity measures and reduced consumption of imported goods and fuel. Why PM Modi Urged Citizens To Work From Home and List of Countries That Slashed Office Days.

‘No Vehicle Day’ and Work-From-Home Measures

As part of the new directives, several government departments in Uttarakhand have been asked to implement a weekly “No Vehicle Day” to reduce fuel consumption. Officials said departments including Public Works, irrigation and related administrative units would gradually adopt the initiative.

The state government has also encouraged wider adoption of work-from-home systems and virtual meetings, drawing from practices introduced during the Covid-19 pandemic. Authorities said reducing daily commuting and official travel could help lower fuel use and ease pressure on public resources. PM Narendra Modi Leads From the Front, Reduces Convoy Size Significantly, Say Sources.

Cut in Official Convoys and Vehicle Use

Dhami announced that the number of vehicles in his official convoy would be reduced by half as part of the conservation campaign. Officials and government employees have also been instructed to minimise the use of official vehicles wherever possible.

The state has additionally promoted the use of electric vehicles, public transport and carpooling. Authorities said foreign tours by officials would also face tighter restrictions under the broader austerity drive.

Response to Global Energy Concerns

The Uttarakhand government linked the measures to the wider global economic situation, including disruptions caused by the Russia-Ukraine conflict and instability in West Asia. Officials said rising crude oil prices and pressure on global supply chains have increased the need for energy conservation and careful use of resources.

Prime Minister Modi had earlier urged citizens to reduce non-essential fuel consumption, avoid unnecessary foreign travel and support locally made products. Several states, including Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh, have since announced similar measures such as reducing official convoy sizes and encouraging virtual meetings.

Focus on Sustainable Practices

Apart from transport-related restrictions, Uttarakhand has also asked departments to encourage rooftop solar systems, public transport use and reduced electricity consumption. The government said the initiative is intended not only as a short-term response to fuel pressures but also as part of a longer-term push towards sustainability and responsible energy use.

Officials said additional guidelines and implementation details for the conservation measures would be issued in phases across departments and public institutions.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Hindustan Times), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 13, 2026 06:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).