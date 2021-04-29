Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 29 (ANI/PNN): Rising star Dhruv Verma, famous as 'Indian James Bond' worldwide for his intense action sequences in 'No Means No', has been signed for a whopping Rs 12 crore for a lead role in 'The Good Maharaja', a World War 2 Epic, in his second outing, according to Hitesh Desai, executive producer of the film.

The actor had asked for around Rs 20 crores but reduced his fee in light of the economic slowdown due to the pandemic. He has pledged a large chunk of his fees to be donated for the betterment of Covid care facilities and old age homes.

Dhruv said, "This is a severe reality and the health of my fellow countrymen is more important than money."

'The Good Maharaja' is slated for a near Christmas release on December 17, 2022.

The film revolves around World War II and is the second Indo-Polish co-production venture based on a true story about the lion-hearted Indian Maharaja of Nawanagar (now known as Jamnagar in Gujarat) Digvijaysinhji Ranjitsinhji Jadeja (nicknamed Jam Saheb) who during the war was a fatherly figure to around 1000 Polish children and sheltered them.

Shedding more light about the film, for which shooting and photography have begun, Dhruv said, "I am thankful and overwhelmed that the producers and directors have reposed their faith on my shoulders once again. The role is different from my debut film."

He added that he read the script many times. "When the Second World War began in September 1939, Poland was invaded by the Germans and then by the Russians. This is part of the timeline of the film."

"I know the graph of this character and have to submit to my director's vision. I will start taking add-on training with the guns used in WWII under the guidance of my mentor-guru, Hollywood's famous star Steven Seagal in Russia," he added.

According to Desai, of G7Films Poland, the production has restricted Dhruv from signing or working on any other film during the period till 'The Good Maharaja' is completed.

Dhruv's business manager Ashish Tiwari said, "The Indian Maharaja has drawn bilateral ties with Poland. One of the children has even become the Prime Minister of Poland. This collaboration reminds me of the veteran filmmaker and actor Raj Kapoor's love for Russia beginning his association with his film Mera Naam Joker and herewith our illustrious Vikash Verma's bonding with Poland."

Director Vikash Verma, the chairman of G7 Securitas Group and G7 Films, said, "Cinema shapes our society and highlights the culture too."

He further said, "I am sure that Maharaja Digvijay Saheb's family will not take any objection."

Roman Polanski, renowned Polish film director and Oscar-winner for The Pianist, will be approached to direct or provide guidance in the film. "He is now 87-years-old and his experiences as a witness to the Holocaust will be an added layer of realism to this film," said Verma.

"We will finish the shooting of this movie once this pandemic crisis simmers down and after everyone is vaccinated. Soon after we release our co-production's first venture 'No Means No' in November," he added.

