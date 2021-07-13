New Delhi [India], July 13 (ANI/PRNewswire): Hospitality today has transformed from a mere profession to an earnest passion that is executed with wholehearted dedication and compassion towards serving mankind.

Across the world, this zeal among Hospitality professionals has inspired others to follow in their footsteps. To spread the light of inspiration, knowledge and experience, the IIHM College of Distinguished Fellows has elected 140 dedicated professionals of the Hospitality industry to become Fellows of IIHM.

All of those who have been conferred this honour, have greatly contributed to the international Hospitality industry in some way and would now share their knowledge and experiences to educate the upcoming future generation of hospitality professionals studying at IIHM.

The motto of The IIHM International College of Distinguished Fellows is 'FIAT LUX' (Let there be Light). The distinguished Fellows are the shining light of the industry, always guiding future generations and students of hospitality.

The vision is to create The IIHM International College of Distinguished Fellows membership that will solely comprise individuals who have been conferred the Fellow of IIHM. The key objective of this college is to proactively create and provide support in a range of ways to the student and academic community in general. This will further enhance the educational and career aspirations of all students and graduates of the hospitality industry through inspirational leadership.

The IIHM International College of Distinguished Fellows was inaugurated on 9th July with 8EX Hospitality E- Conclave bringing together 200 Hospitality professionals from across the world. The conclave was a massive platform for exchange of ideas and experiences through speeches and panel discussions on the online platform.

The Details on the 8EX E - Conclave may be seen at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lf8J62mmQGU

The Entire 8EX Hospitality E- Conclave may be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ge24y84_xAM

A special virtual convocation ceremony was held on 10th July 2021 where Dr Suborno Bose, CEO, International Institute of Hotel Management & CEO, International Hospitality Council, Prof David Foskett, MBE, Chairman -International Hospitality Council, London, Ron Scott, International Director, Indismart Group came together to confer the Fellowship on to the 150 selected Hospitality professionals.

The elected 150 professionals to become members of IIHM International College of Distinguished Fellows include several Global Hospitality leaders and Hospitality icons. Some of the names include Patu Keswani, Chairman and MD of Lemon Tree Hotels, Priya Paul, Chairperson, Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels, AD Singh, Founder and MD, Olive Group of Restaurants, Chef Vikas Kapoor, Robin Sheppard , President, Bespoke Hotels, Allister Telford, Lionel Benjamin, Ajay Bakaya, MD, Sarovar Hotels and Resorts, Sanjay Sethi, CEO and Co-Founder at Shopclues.com, Chef Ranveer Brar, Anil Chadha, COO, ITC Hotels, Chef Manish Mehrotra, Michelin star Chef Chris Galvin, Chef Patron at Galvin Restaurants, Chef John Wood, Co-Founder of Kitchen Cut, Chef Gary Hunter, Head of Faculty, Westminster Kingsway College, Peter Jones, MBE, Chef Karl Guggenmos, Dean of Culinary Education and Development, Johnson and Wales University USA, Anita Mendiratta, Author and International Advisor in Tourism and Development, Special Advisor to the Secretary General, UNWTO, Yangdup Lama, Mixologist and entrepreneur, Dr Rupinder Sodhi, MD, Amul India, Ranvir Bhandari, Area Head Oberoi Hotels (West), Ian Dubier, Area Director, Taj Hotels.

The Convocation of The "Fellow of IIHM" may be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bl8sK-XQSnk

Celebrity Chef Padma Shri Sanjeev Kapoor joined in to say a few words. "This is a momentous occasion where the stars of the hospitality industry have been inducted as Fellows of IIHM. It amazes me how IIHM keeps on coming up with innovative ideas for the industry. This is the time for shared learning and there could be no other better way than inducting such experts and stalwarts of the industry as Fellows of the IIHM International College of Distinguished Fellows."

On this special occasion, Dr Suborno Bose, CEO, International Institute of Hotel Management & CEO, International Hospitality Council, said, "The 150 selected Fellows are being celebrated for all their hard work and immense contribution to the Hospitality industry by being conferred the Fellow of IIHM. We are sure that these iconic leaders will show the guiding light and provide great inspiration to youngsters and future generations who would want to join this industry."

Prof David Foskett, MBE, started the convocation ceremony with "All of those who are being felicitated with this Fellowship have led us through the darkness of the pandemic and now finally the dawn is breaking bringing much hope for the future.

