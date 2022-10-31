New Delhi [India], October 31 (ANI/ATK): With the cryptocurrency world growing at a rapid rate, no one can completely ascertain the chances of new crypto becoming successful based on assumptions. However, due to the volatile nature of the ecosystem, analysts and experts can give ideas on the prospects and potentials of coins.

Although coins like VeChain (VET) and Filecoin (FIL) have been able to achieve over time sustainability, today meme coins like Big Eyes Coin (BIG), given its recent growth, which has made over USD 3 million on its presale stage is starting to garner a lot of attention from investors all over.

About Big Eyes Coin (BIG)

Big Eyes Coin is a decentralized finance (DeFi) token that is self-propagating and utilises the proof-of-stake mechanism. Its native token that allows members to contribute to decision-making within the ecosystem is known as BIG. To gain access to exclusive NFTs, the Big Eyes platform intends to make its way up to the top 10 NFT suppliers' list.

Participants- users, investors and creators in the Big Eyes (BIG) ecosystem can utilise their tokens to earn certain incentives by taking part in a variety of activities. Big Eyes (BIG) is a community-driven Token whose success is tied to its community members and beneficiaries, who consistently make their contributions via the decision-making processes and liquidity generation.

Big Eyes (BIG) as a platform aspires to revolutionize the decentralized finance (DeFi) system by making trading and other forms of exchange be carried out in a manner that is easier and more efficient. In doing so, the platform offers a token exchange that is tax-free, as well as NFTs and token distribution.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has been designed to the community active and expectant via a variety of events, awards, and token giveaways in the form of airdrops.

To start your Big Eyes Coin journey use the code BIG052 for a bonus at checkout.

VeChain (VET) Offers More Value For Your money

When VeChain (VET) was first launched, it was launched under the ticker 'VEN' as a Token on the Ethereum blockchain. After moving to its mainnet, it changed its name, as well as supply.

The VeChain platform has two main tokens that serve different purposes. They are; the VeChain Thor (VET) and VeChain Thor Energy (VTHO). VET study is the main and unique cryptocurrency on this platform and was created to ease transactions. It also functions in value transfer and liquidity. While VTHO is the currency for gas and transaction fees.

VeChain as a platform seeks to bridge the existing gap between the virtual and real worlds. It seeks to be a problem solver to both worlds as it offers services that are transparent, and speedy at low costs.

Feed Your Fantasies With Filecoin (FIL)

Filecoin is a public cryptocurrency and payment system on the blockchain network that is based on the Interplanetary File Storage (IPFS) protocol. It is designated to make use of unused storage globally into an efficient storage market for users to pay for at low rates. The objective of this token is to ensure file storage is permanent and distributed across the web and ecosystem. Its features are different from other centralized cloud storage solutions such as Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, or Dropbox, where data is stored in servers owned by these private corporations.

Filecoin (FIL) is also the native token and governing currency of the decentralized storage network. It is used to grant users and customers access to the storage; they will pay for this in Filecoin. More so, the nodes that provide storage to the platform's network will also be paid in or given incentives in Filecoin (FIL).

