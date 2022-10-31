Ludhiana, October 31: Punjab State Dear Diwali Bumper Lottery Results 2022 will be declared today, i.e October 31 at 6 pm. From ticket price to draw result date and live streaming details, here's all you need to know about the Punjab State Dear Diwali Bumper Lottery 2022.

The cost of each ticket is Rs 500. Punjab State Dear Diwali bumper lottery has two series A/B with a series. There will be one first prize of Rs 2.5 crore and the second prize of Rs. 10 lakhs will be given to 20 lucky winners. The draw results will be live-streamed at punjabstatelotteries.gov.in from 6 pm onwards. Kerala Lottery Result Today 3 PM Live, Fifty-Fifty FF-22 Lottery Result of 30.10.2022, Watch Lucky Draw Winner List.

How to Check Punjab State Dear Diwali Bumper Lottery Live Draw Results:

Visit the official website of Punjab Lotteries - punjabstatelotteries.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on "Watch Lottery Draws Live".

A new page will open.

Click on "Watch Live Draw".

A YouTube video will appear.

Punjab State Dear Diwali Bumper Lottery Prize: The first prize of the lottery ticket is Rs 2.5 crore and it will be given to one lucky winner. Meanwhile, Rs 1.15 crore is the second prize money. 20 winners will get the second prize. 20 third prizes for Rs. 6 lakhs will be declared. One thousand lucky winners will get Rs 9,000 as the fourth prize. The winners of the fifth prize will get Rs 5,000. Nagaland State Lottery Result Today 8 PM Live, Dear Ostrich Evening Saturday Lottery Sambad Result of 29.10.2022, Watch Live Lucky Draw Winners List.

Punjab State Dear Diwali Bumper Lottery Draw Result Live Streaming: People can view the live streaming of the results at the official website of Punjab State Lotteries - punjabstatelotteries.gov.in. People can also catch live streaming on the YouTube channel of the Punjab state lottery.

The prize winners should verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Punjab Government Gazette. The lottery scheme was launched by the Directorate of Punjab State Lotteries, Ludhiana. The winners of the lottery should surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

