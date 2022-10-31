As one of the most ancient civilizations in the world, India has always inspired and left its footprint on the world. In modern times while cultural and traditional aspects around the world have been changed, India has managed to preserved its own.

Diwali is one such festival that is celebrated by millions of Indian people around the world and it is also considered to be biggest festival for the cultural perspective. Diwali is celebrated by hindus, jains and sikh communities around the world to signify the victory of good over evil and light over darkness.

In a true sense Diwali is a festival of light and people celebrate it by lighting diyas to spread light and joy. In present time there is a significant presence of Indian diaspora in the wester countries and although they have adapted the western cultural values, the festivals and traditions are still alive there.

In recent times USA, UK and many other western countries have officially recognized Diwali as a festival and joined the millions of Indian people in celebrating it. Germany is the latest addition to the list of these countries. Being the biggest country in terms of economy and influence, this is a historical event that will shape the future of modern Germany and inspire other Europeans nation in progressive toward a united and better future.

In a historical milestone for the parliament of Frankfurt, Diwali will be officially celebrated on 30th October. The ceremony will be organized in the most exclusive Imperial Hall “Kaisersaal” and many significant people from Hindu Community and diplomats from around the World will be invited.

The idea of official Diwali celebration was put forward by Mr. Rahul Kumar who is a first Indian origin parliamentary member in Germany. He was all over the media last year for his victory in the Parliament elections of Frankfurt by winning the election with 162000 Votes. This was a landmark achievement and since then his popularity amongs idnian community has continue to rise. According to Rahul kumar, “Diwali is a festival where families and friends come together to celebrate brotherhood, love, joy and unity”.

As someone who has roots from India and now get to celebrate his culture with new home, Mr. Rahul feels privileged to commemorate the festival by organizing and celebrating it with the Indian-German community by solidifying the bond among the countries. In the official ceremony a traditional "Pooja" will be held at the beginning followed by light Lamping ceremony by honoured guests and official state heads.

It is important to note that it is not a formal ceremony but an actual Diwali festival celebration event by following the customs and traditions that has been continue since the ancient times. It is definitely a matter of pride and happiness for the Indian people as their biggest festival is now officially celebrated at the heart of Europe. It will have a huge positive effect on the Indian community residing in Germany and will motivate them to embrace the Germany as a home more deeply.

Furthermore, it will also motivate the neighbouring countries to follow the same suit and organize official ceremonies for various festival from different cultures. Mr. Rahul further adds that this is the best way to represent the true values of Hindu culture, sacred tradition and sastras. We are celebrating together, building a bridge of trust and harmony, and showing respect to the root by representing the country. Germany has already celebrated its Oktoberfest and the Diwali celebration will be a perfect touch up after the end.