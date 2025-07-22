VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 22: At The Rise Insight, we are proud to stand as a genuine platform promoting authors, thinkers, and storytellers across India and beyond. With each passing season, the TRI Literary Awards have not only honored literary talent but empowered voices that deserve to be heard. Now in its 3rd successful season, the awards continue to evolve as a transformative platform that blends recognition, exposure, and community, genuinely committed to nurturing creativity and celebrating excellence.

Rakhya Ranjan Sahoo

Rakhya Ranjan Sahoo's The Heartbeat of Bharat is a literary tribute to India's living traditions and cultural soul. Having overcome hardship and drawn from deep spiritual insight, Sahoo embarked on a transformative journey across India, documenting forgotten art forms, oral traditions, and sacred wisdom. His book is not only a cultural chronicle but also a plea for national healing--urging young Indians to rediscover their heritage as a source of unity, pride, and strength.

Kakoli Roy

Kakoli Roy is a multifaceted artist, interior designer, and cultural chronicler. Her debut book, Faith Carves Twigging Roots, captures the quiet strength of Bengal's rural women and traditions. With a background in science, architecture, and classical dance, she weaves diverse life experiences into storytelling that reflects resilience and rootedness. Her journey from Shillong to Kolkata adds richness to her understanding of India's cultural textures.

Professor Rajeev Kumar Dubey

Professor Rajeev Kumar Dubey is a distinguished anaesthesiologist, academic, and poet at Banaras Hindu University. With over two decades in medicine, he has contributed immensely to critical care, especially during the COVID-19 crisis. Simultaneously, his poetry--steeped in spiritual and philosophical themes--has earned him literary acclaim. His books explore duty, ecology, and divinity, revealing a rare harmony between science and soul. He is also a motivational speaker and mentor to aspiring professionals across disciplines.

Afreen Shaikh

Afreen Shaikh is a bold new voice in LGBTQ+ literature. Her debut novel, Deadlines vs Bloodlines, blends steamy romance with emotional and psychological depth, exploring queer identity through a suspenseful narrative. Having written short stories and blogs on LGBTQ+ themes, she now uses full-length fiction to bring raw, often overlooked perspectives to center stage. Her work challenges conventions and amplifies the emotional complexities of love and selfhood.

Dr. Mandavi Choudhary

Dr. Mandavi Choudhary is a distinguished academic, poet, and researcher currently teaching English at Satyawati College, University of Delhi. Her scholarly work uniquely blends literature with material culture, particularly exploring Indian jewellery through feminist and aesthetic lenses. As a poet, her latest collection A Phoenix in the Making has earned international recognition. With emotional candor and intellectual depth, her work speaks to resilience, truth, and the lived experiences of womanhood.

Pankaj Sudan

Pankaj Sudan is a spiritual seeker, philosopher, poet, and author whose journey began with a solitary quest through the Himalayas at the age of 18. A former brahmachari with the Ramakrishna Mission and a long-time meditation teacher, he has served society while nurturing his inner calling. His book Zero explores the mind's depths, and his spiritual poetry continues to inspire truth-seekers. Sudan blends discipline, mysticism, and compassion in a life dedicated to spiritual awakening.

Dr. Tarun Gaur Indian Classical Musician (Name Not Mentioned) This deeply committed Indian classical musician has dedicated their life to exploring sound as an academic, spiritual, and healing force. With a Master's degree in music and international recognition--including an honorary doctorate--they have contributed richly to India's musical heritage. As a performer, educator, and researcher, they emphasize emotional depth and mindfulness in music. Their work extends to therapy and cultural preservation, making them a profound ambassador of Indian art.

Vinod K. MenonVinod K. Menon is a veteran marketing strategist and celebrated author, known for blending creativity with sharp business insight. With over 30 years of experience, he has worked across global corporations and startups. His books Gems by a Marketing Maverick and Pencils to Pixels & Portals reflect his dynamic understanding of technology, environment, and branding. Menon's storytelling merges real-world experience with futuristic imagination, positioning him as a thought leader of our times.

Adhiti

Adhiti is a poet and imaginative storyteller who combines whimsy with wisdom. Her work is marked by introspection, fantasy, and emotional intelligence. Whether she's writing about dragons or reflecting on the human psyche, her literary voice is vibrant and authentic. With a love for music, film, and poetry, Adhiti brings a fresh, eclectic perspective to the contemporary writing scene--merging creative freedom with philosophical reflection.

Sanjana Soni

At just 19, Sanjana Soni has emerged as a powerful new author in the realm of technology and societal change. Her debut non-fiction book reflects her commitment to AI, national growth, and gender equity. A passionate advocate for youth-driven progress, her writing is bold, reflective, and rooted in the challenges of the 21st century. Sanjana's voice resonates with a generation ready to lead transformation with clarity and courage.

Atiya Aiman

Atiya Aiman, at only 22, is already a celebrated poet and author whose work explores grief, healing, memory, and spiritual resilience. With acclaimed titles like Ignis Vitae, Qiyam al-Layl, and The Memory That Was Never Mine, she blends lyrical beauty with profound emotional insight. Winner of the TRI Literary and International Icon Awards, she represents the best of young South Asian literature. Her voice is one of empathy, vulnerability, and quiet strength.

Dr. K. Sareen Raj

Dr. K. Sareen Raj is an English professor, researcher, musician, and basketball coach, known for his dynamic contributions to academics and youth development. He holds a PhD in American literature and is the author of the poetry collection Canopy of Heaven. Blending intellect and creativity, he inspires students through literature, leadership, and life skills.

Shalaka Kering

Empowered Living by Shalaka Kering is a transformative guide that helps readers turn inner strength into purposeful action and live with balance and intention. A former IT professional turned cognitive training pioneer, Shalaka co-founded Brain Universe and leads innovations in memory enhancement. Through her visionary work and this powerful book, she empowers individuals to evolve from thoughts to action and aspirations to reality.

Bali Tanuj

Bali Tanuj is a master of psychological thrillers and dark fiction, known for crafting emotionally intense and symbolically rich narratives. His novels, including The Devil's Twin and The Book That Bleeds, explore the blurred lines between sanity, pain, and transformation. Beyond literature, he is also a national-level karate champion, exemplifying the same discipline and inner strength that define his writing. Bali's stories aren't just chilling--they are introspective journeys into the human mind.

Tarannum Parveen

Tarannum Parveen is a passionate writer from Kolkata whose life is a tribute to dreams, determination, and the power of expression. Inspired by her father's unwavering belief in her potential, she turned her personal journey into one of literary empowerment. Her work encourages self-discovery and uplifts voices that often go unheard. To Tarannum, writing is both a mission and a mirror--a way to honor her roots while inspiring others to find strength in their own stories.

Krystal M H

Krystal M H's debut novel The Flame of the Broken Love is a poignant exploration of heartbreak, emotional healing, and the fierce power of love. For her, writing is a deeply personal act--one that reveals hidden emotions and confronts personal truths. With an affinity for raw, imperfect characters and intense emotional narratives, Krystal invites readers into stories that resonate long after the final page. Her work marks the beginning of a heartfelt literary journey.

Syed Mohammad Aslam

Syed Mohammad Aslam is a renowned literary voice, cultural advocate, and social reformer from Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh. With a legacy of over 30 years in poetry, ghazals, and cultural leadership, he has been a guiding force behind RANGASHRAM-GORAKHPUR. His writings speak of justice, unity, and hope. Aslam's open letter to the United Nations advocating "One Earth, One Family, One Future" highlights his global vision for peace, sustainability, and shared humanity.

Poonam Kumari

Poonam Kumari is a passionate educator and author whose debut novel More Than Love, Felt Different! chronicles a woman's emotional evolution through five transformative love stories. Drawing from over a decade of teaching and media experience, she writes with empathy, realism, and lyrical clarity. Her stories explore themes of identity, resilience, and healing, especially from a woman's perspective. Poonam continues to inspire with her voice, both in classrooms and on the page.

Mr. Vivek Nalawade

Vivek Nalawade is a mythologist, poet, and mental health supporter based in Pune, Maharashtra. With a deep interest in spirituality and philosophy, his work blends mythology with emotional reflection. His poetry collection Shravani captures love, devotion, and struggle in their rawest forms. Also known for his thought-provoking blogs and passion for puzzles and gardening, Vivek channels his philosophical depth into creative and healing expression.

BM Chanakya Shastri NDA Author (Name not mentioned) Hailing from the village of Doddabanagere in Karnataka, this young achiever exemplifies the power of discipline and dreams. The proud son of an ex-army havildar, he secured an All India Rank of 64 in the prestigious NDA 2 2024 exam. His life journey--from a quiet rural upbringing to national recognition--is a beacon of hope for India's youth. His writing reflects a spirit of service, belief, and unwavering perseverance.

Neelima Rao

Neelima Rao is a multi-talented writer, artist, and digital professional from Hyderabad. Her debut fantasy novel Blood of the Demonified kicks off an ambitious trilogy that merges creativity with imagination. A lover of animals, fashion, travel, and poetry, Neelima expresses herself across mediums--be it sketching, digital art, or storytelling. Professionally a Google Ads trainer, she balances the tech world with a rich inner world of artistic flair.

Dr. Priyanka Das

Dr. Priyanka Das is an accomplished doctor, professor, and poet, currently heading the Respiratory Medicine Department at MKCG Medical College, Odisha. Her most cherished role, however, is that of a mother to a child with autism, whose journey inspired her first poem. Since then, she has written over seventy poems blending medical insight with emotional vulnerability. Her work promotes awareness, compassion, and human connection--resonating deeply with readers from all walks of life.

Suruchi Garg

She turned her love for books into a thriving community, starting with nothing but passion and determination. Despite facing failures and self-doubt, she believed in the power of books to transform lives. Today, she inspires thousands to read, grow, and chase their dreams through her platform.

Indrani Chowdhury

Rani Chowdhury is an acclaimed Indian poet and author whose evocative works transcend boundaries and explore themes of love, identity, and the human spirit. Her celebrated collections, Raining Drops of Rainbow Verses and Brown Gal in the Rain, have earned her prestigious awards and national recognition. With a deeply spiritual writing process and over 35 anthology contributions, she continues to inspire readers across the globe with her soulful literary voice.

