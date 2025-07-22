WCL 2025 Live Streaming in India and TV Telecast Details: Looking to win their first match of the ongoing World Championship of Legends 2025, both England Champions and West Indies Champions will face off against each other in ENG C vs WI C WCL T20 match on July 22. England Champions lost their tournament opener by five runs against Pakistan Champions, while West Indies suffered a heartbreaking loss in a bowl-out versus South Africa Champions, after the game as a tie in regular time. Why Was India vs Pakistan Cricket Match in WCL 2025 Called Off by Organisers? Check Reason.

Phil Mustard and Ian Bell starred for England Champions in their opening match, striking respective fifties, while with the ball, Chris Tremlett and Liam Plunkett claimed two wickets each. Sir Alastair Cook, who was playing his first-ever WCL match, scored seven.

Meanwhile, the West Indies Champions had batters Lendl Simmons and Chadwick Walton were the silver lining in their line-up, where the likes of Chris Gayle, Kieron Pollard, and Dwayne Bravo failed. Sheldon Cottrell and Fidel Edwards picked up four wickets between themselves, ensuring South Africa Champions failed to cross the line.

England Champions vs West Indies Champions WCL 2025 Match Details

Match England Champions vs West Indies Champions WCL 2025 Match Date Tuesday, July 22 Time 5:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venue Edgbaston, Birmingham Live Streaming, Telecast Details Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi (Live Telecast), FanCode (Live Streaming)

When is England Champions vs West Indies Champions WCL 2025 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

The England Champions vs West Indies Champions WCL 2025 match will be played at Edgbaston, Birmingham, on Tuesday, July 22. The ENG C vs WI C match will start at 5:00 Indian Standard Time (IST). WCL 2025: India Champions Start Practice Ahead of World Championship of Legends Clash Against South Africa Champions.

Where to Watch England Champions vs West Indies Champions WCL 2025 Live Telecast?

Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of WCL 2025 in India. Hence, fans in India can watch the England Champions vs West Indies Champions WCL 2025 live telecast on the Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi TV channels. For WCL 2025 online viewing option, read below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of England Champions vs West Indies Champions WCL 2025 Match?

FanCode is the official digital streaming partner of WCL 2025 in India. Fans in India, hence, can watch the England Champions vs West Indies Champions WCL 2025 live streaming on the FanCode app and website, but after purchasing a match pass worth Rs 29 or a tour pass (for watching WCL 2025 live streaming of all matches) worth Rs 99.

