Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 4: Cancer treatment has evolved considerably in recent years, providing more patient-centred and efficient care solutions. Among the most significant advancements is oncology day care services, which enable patients to receive specialised treatment without the necessity of overnight hospital stays.

At Jehangir Hospital, we understand that cancer care extends beyond merely treating the disease--it encompasses the patient's overall well-being, comfort, and quality of life. Our day care services have transformed cancer treatment by seamlessly combining expert medical care with the convenience of remaining close to home.

A Personalised and Streamlined Approach to Cancer Care

Dr. Anand Koppiker - Oncoplastic Surgeon and Director Onco Science at Jehangir Hospital says, "Our oncology day care unit is designed to administer a range of treatments, including chemotherapy, immunotherapy, targeted therapy, and supportive care, all within a single day. This structure allows patients to return home in the evening, ensuring minimal disruption to their daily lives."

Patients receiving treatment are admitted to a dedicated, private, and fully equipped unit designed specifically for oncology care. Every aspect of the treatment process--from appointment scheduling to the administration of therapy--is carefully streamlined to minimise waiting times and enhance patient convenience.

Upon arrival, patients are welcomed by a team of highly skilled oncology nurses, many of whom have received specialised training from prestigious institutions such as Tata Memorial Hospital. These professionals are adept at handling complex cancer treatments, ensuring that each patient receives individualised, expert care. Throughout the process, patient safety remains paramount, with continuous monitoring during and after treatment to promptly address any potential adverse reactions.

The Key Benefits of Oncology Day Care Services

1.Enhanced Patient Comfort: Receiving treatment in a day care setting allows patients to return home the same day, promoting emotional well-being by enabling recovery in a familiar and supportive environment.

2.Time-Efficient Care: Our system is designed to reduce waiting times, ensuring that treatments are administered swiftly and allowing patients to resume their normal routines as soon as possible.

3.Convenient and Hassle-Free Appointments: Booking an appointment is a straightforward and seamless process, providing ease and flexibility for patients and their families.

4.Private and Tranquil Environment: The exclusive oncology day care unit offers a peaceful and secluded setting, ensuring privacy and comfort throughout the treatment process.

5.Comprehensive Safety Measures: While day care services are outpatient-based, stringent safety protocols are in place, with expert medical personnel readily available to address any concerns or emergencies.

Cooling Caps: A Compassionate Innovation in Cancer Care

Dr Chetan Deshmukh, Consultant Oncologist at Jehangir Hospital says, "At Jehangir Hospital, we go beyond traditional medical treatment to consider the emotional and psychological well-being of our patients. A key feature of our day care unit is the cooling cap technology, an innovative approach designed to reduce hair loss during chemotherapy."

Hair loss is often one of the most distressing side effects of cancer treatment, affecting a patient's confidence and self-image. Cooling caps work by lowering the temperature of the scalp, thereby reducing blood flow to hair follicles during chemotherapy. This process helps to minimise hair loss, offering patients greater confidence and emotional resilience as they navigate their treatment journey. Many of our patients have found immense relief through this pioneering technology, as it enables them to retain a sense of normalcy throughout their care.

A Future-Focused Approach to Oncology Care

Our day care services empower patients to continue with their daily lives while receiving world-class cancer treatment. By reducing hospital stays and ensuring a streamlined, stress-free experience, we allow patients to focus on what truly matters--healing and recovery.

"As the future of oncology care moves towards more patient-centric models, Jehangir Hospital remains committed to enhancing our day care facilities. With cutting-edge medical advancements, state-of-the-art technology, and a compassionate approach, we strive to provide dignified, accessible, and effective cancer care to all our patients", added Dr. Sanjay Piplani, Consultant Oncologist at Jehangir Hospital.

Through continued innovation and a commitment to excellence, we aim to redefine cancer treatment--offering hope, comfort, and the best possible outcomes for those facing this challenging journey.

