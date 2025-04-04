Much like the T20Is, the One-Day International (ODI) series has also been one-sided, with hosts New Zealand gaining an unassailable 2-0 lead and will face Pakistan in the third and final match of the ODI leg on April 5. The NZ vs PAK 3rd ODI 2025 will be played at Bay Oval, a venue where Pakistan does not enjoy a good record. While New Zealand will be eager to finish the season on a high, Pakistan will look to play for pride and head back home with a win under their belt. NZ vs PAK 3rd ODI 2025: New Zealand Batter Mark Chapman Ruled Out of Final ODI Against Pakistan.

New Zealand will continue to be without the services of Mark Chapman in the final ODI as well. However, youngsters like Mitchell Hay, Muhammad Abbas, and Rhys Mariu will hope to make full use of international match time against a solid opposition like Pakistan. Ben Sears and Jacob Duffy will be eager to finish the series in style and push for a place in New Zealand's main XI in the future.

On the other hand, Pakistan will look to earn back respect and salvage their pride, having been comprehensively beaten in successive ODIs. The onus mainly lies on the likes of Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, and Imam-ul-Haq, who have failed miserably. The bowling will be paper-thin given both Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah are facing fitness concerns. Sufiyaan Muqeem, who has been Pakistan's only bright light this tour, will look to close the series with thumping show yet again.

NZ vs PAK Head-To-Head Record in ODIs

New Zealand and Pakistan cricket teams have clashed against each other in 121 One-Day Internationals (ODIs). Out of which 55 games have been won by the Black Caps, while Pakistan have come out as victors 61 times. Three matches ended in a no result, while a solitary match was tied.

NZ vs PAK 3rd ODI 2025 Key Players

Name Henry Nicholls Mohammed Wasim Jr Faheem Ashraf Sufiyan Muqeem Mitchell Hay Ben Sears

NZ vs PAK 3rd ODI 2025 Key Battles

Mohammed Wasim Jr looked the most potent of bowlers for Pakistan in the last ODI and will look to leave a mark in the final match of the tour. Henry Nicholls, who showed glimpses of his class, will look to end the series on a high. Sufiyan Muqeem has been the most problematic for New Zealand as their batters have failed to read the young spinner. Mitchell Hay, who barely missed his maiden hundred, will look to negate Muqeem's threat and lay a foundation for power-hitters.

NZ vs PAK 3rd ODI 2025 Venue and Match Timing

The New Zealand National Cricket Team vs Pakistan National Cricket Team 3rd ODI 2025 will be played at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on April 5. The NZ vs PAK 3rd ODI 2025 2025 will begin at 3:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Pakistan Fined for Slow Over-Rate After Suffering 84-Run Loss During NZ vs PAK 2nd ODI 2025 in Hamilton.

NZ vs PAK 3rd ODI 2025 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Sony Sports Network are the official broadcaster for all matches in New Zealand and will provide a telecast of NZ vs PAK 2025 on their Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 4 and Sony Ten 5 TV channels in India. Fans can also watch the online viewing option of NZ vs PAK 3rd ODI 2025 on the Sony LIV app and website in India. The NZ vs PAK ODI 2025 will also be available for streaming viewing options on the FanCode app and the website.

NZ vs PAK 3rd ODI 2025 Likely XI

New Zealand National Cricket Team XI: Nick Kelly, Rhys Mariu, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell (c), Muhammad Abbas, Mitchell Hay (wk), Nathan Smith, Jacob Duffy, Ben Sears, William ORourke

Pakistan National Cricket Team XI: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk/c), Salman Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Mohammad Ali, Sufiyan Muqeem, Akif Javed

