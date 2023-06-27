GLOBAL PR CONNECT (GPRC)

New Delhi [India], June 27: The Star Life Hyderabad and C D Foundation Biggest Fashion show organised in association with D arc Ultra Build Arena, many International models walked the show. Ramp Size 2500 sft International level Fashion show big hit in Fashion circle in Capital.

D arc Ultra Build 2023 which stands for design - Architecture - Building & Construction, bringing modern aesthetics to Life launched, 22nd to 24th June held at Pragati Maidan New Delhi. It was a national level business networking evening with Fashion Entertainment Gala night with collective presence of eminent personalities from design architecture build fraternity having removed architects recognized interior Designers eminent builders & developers prominent lighting & facades Hoteliers Industry relevant association members representatives from Ministries & Embassies and management of leading manufacturing brands.

Talking to the media, Shafeeq ur Rahman told that The Star Life Hyderabad A Platform For all those involved in Modelling Acting Film Production Entertainment Industry Clothing brand Label which works towards Fashion and Culture Exchange between many country's in India and abroad with association of different Embassies. Star Life Hyderabad Fashion partner With Foreign Affairs Ministry Govt. of India In Expo 2020 Dubai UAE. Star Life Hyderabad Fashion Show big hit in Expo 2020 more than 1 Lakh Foot path watched the Fashion Show in Dubai Expo. Shafeeq ur Rahman ' Star Life Hyderabad Recently done Eco Fashion Carnival Dubai UAE. Many International Fashion Designers Participated in Dubai.

Shafeeq ur Rahman told that Star Life Hyderabad has been representing India in the Fashion and Entertainment industry all over the world for many years. India is a country with unique traditions and cultural diversities. In each of its states, the dress and fabric of that place is present as a heritage. Along with each state's own style and fashion, richness and diversity are also visible in traditional industries, textiles, forms of embroidery. Star Life Hyderabad aims to spread the art and culture of India to the whole world.

