ThePRTree

New Delhi [India], November 8: TCL- a leading player in the global TV industry has announced irresistible offers for its diverse customer base, offering the glorious chance to participate in 'Immerse in Brilliance' contest and win gifts worth up to Rs 2 crores* on the purchase of any QLED/Mini LED TV or any 65 inches and above TV as a part of its Diwali sale. The sale which will be ongoing till the end of November is a part of the brand's already running 'Immerse in Brilliance' campaign.

Also Read | Saudi Pro League Champions Al-Ittihad Part Ways with Coach Nuno Espirito Santo.

TCL exhibits a broad spectrum of TVs including Mini LED, QLED and 4K TVs at affordable prices across its nationwide authorized sales channels. The Mega Diwali campaign presents customers with an exclusive opportunity to buy any premium 65-inch and above or QLED / Mini LED TVs at reasonable prices and stand a chance to participate in the contest and win special gifts worth up to Rs 2 crores* by scanning a QR Code.

Talking about the offer, Philip Xia, General Manager, TCL India said, "Diwali is a fortuitous festival for us, celebrating the spirit of diversity. This festive season, we're dedicated to providing immersive experiences and attractive deals to our customers. With the Diwali campaign, we look forward to delivering best-in-class products at great deals, hoping to bring a wave of positivity this Diwali post our campaign."

Also Read | Air Pollution in India: NASA Satellite Images Reveal Expanding Toxic Smoke Over Northern India.

As part of the offer, TCL buyers can participate in the 'Immerse in Brilliance' contest and stand a chance to win diverse gifts from TCL's premium range of QLED, 4K UHD & HDR TVs to 2K HDR TVs and Soundbars, worth up to Rs 2 crores* on the purchase of TCL's extensive range of QLED/ Mini LED TVs or other models of 65-inch and above. Each TV model is equipped with leading-edge technological capabilities and loaded with the latest features, designs and styles.

The mega Diwali sale applies to customers across PAN India on TCL's sales channels including Offline Retail Stores, Brand and all Dealership Stores nationwide. This enticing deal on the auspicious occasion of Diwali can be availed on selected Debit/Credit cards ICICI, SBI, HDFC, Kotak, AU, DBS, Bank of Baroda, Federal, IDFC and Yes Bank credit and debit cards.

*T&C applied

TCL Electronics is a fast-growing consumer electronics company and a leading player in the global TV industry. Founded in 1981, it now operates in over 160 countries globally. TCL specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of consumer electronics products ranging from TVs, audio and smart home appliances. The company has achieved the "Top 1 spot in the 98-inches TV and Android TV'' category. Besides this, TCL has also been ranked global "Top 2 TV Brand" according to OMDIA.

Visit TCL India home page at https://www.tcl.com/in/en.

Follow TCL India:

* Twitter: @tcl_india

* Facebook: @TheCreativeLifeIndia

* Instagram: tcl_india

* YouTube: @TCLIndia

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by ThePRTree. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)